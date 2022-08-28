BP Whiting Refinery fire prompts Michigan to lift some fuel rules, US Department of Transportation to declare regional emergency

WHITING — An electrical fire that broke out at the BP Whiting Refinery Wednesday could affect surrounding oil supply chains and prices — prompting Michigan to temporarily lift some fuel regulations and the U.S. Department of Transportation to declare a regional emergency.

A photo posted on Twitter at about 4:30 p.m. Aug. 24 showed a large plume of smoke coming from the facility.

BP spokesperson Christina Audisho said the electrical fire occurred around 3 p.m. on Aug. 24. The fire was limited to a single electrical system and was quickly put out. No one was hurt and there have been no known impacts outside the refinery, but the fire did lead to the loss of utilities in other parts of the facility, Audisho said.

Three days after the fire, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer issued an executive order declaring an energy emergency. Whitmer's order lifts caps and limits on the hours that motor carriers and drivers can drive if they are carrying gas and diesel.

The order also suspends some regulations related to accessing the fall fuel supply. Additionally, Michigan, Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana were all granted emergency waivers by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. The waiver lifts a Clean Air Act requirement that lower-volatility gasoline be sold during summer months to limit ozone pollution. The waiver is in effect until Sept. 15.

Whitmer's executive order is in effect until Sept. 15, or until the supply chain issues related to the Whiting fire are resolved, whichever comes first.

"The impacts of the outage at the Whiting facility will be widespread across our region, and I am taking proactive steps to help Michiganders get the fuel they need to drive their cars and help businesses keep their products moving," Whitmer said in a news release announcing the executive order. "With today’s action, I am freeing up more gas supply and removing any impediments to gas delivery to cut down wait times at stations. I will keep working to get Michiganders the affordable gas they need without delay.”

In a news release announcing the executive order, Whitmer's office wrote that the Whiting refinery provides approximately 20% to 25% of the refined gasoline, jet fuel and diesel used collectively by Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Wisconsin.

Able to process 440,000 barrels of crude oil a day, the Whiting facility is the largest refinery in the Midwest and the sixth largest in the country, by capacity.

On Aug. 26, the U.S. Department of Transportation declared a regional emergency for Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Wisconsin. The emergency declaration lifts maximum driving times for motor carriers and drivers providing direct assistance in the four affected states.

The Whiting refinery is "making significant progress and working toward a phased restart," Audisho said. She also said BP is working with partners to secure fuel for the impacted Midwest states.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.