BP Whiting Refinery flagged by environmentalists for water pollution

WHITING — An environmental group’s new study of 81 refineries across the country concludes that the BP Whiting Refinery is “one of the worst polluters in the nation.”
BP discharged more selenium and nitrogen compounds than all but a handful of the nation’s refineries, the Environmental Integrity Project in Washington said Thursday.
The report, “Oil’s Unchecked Outflows,” says the Whiting refinery discharged 3,589 pounds of selenium into Lake Michigan in 2021; the mineral found in petrochemicals can cause mutations in fish.
It also discharged 574,008 pounds of nitrogen compounds that trigger microscopic plant-life blooms that result in a deadly drain of oxygen from lake water and fish die-offs.
The new proposal was released on Jan. 6 and seeks to reduce the air pollutant known as soot by up to 25 percent. Also referred to as fine particulate matter, soot is known to be a deadly byproduct of industrial practices.
“That made the BP refinery the third worst in America for selenium pollution and fifth worst for nitrogen,” EIP spokesman Tom Pelton said.
Overall, 81 refineries discharged 1.6 billion pounds of chlorides, sulfates and other dissolved solids into public waterways in 2021. That is in addition to 30 tons of selenium and more than 7,800 tons of algae-feeding nitrogen.
EIP said three of the 10 worst selenium polluters in 2021 are in Illinois: the Citgo refinery in Lemont, southwest of Chicago; the ExxonMobil refinery in Joliet; and the Phillips 66 refinery in Wood River, just north of St. Louis.
Wastewater discharged by 68% of the nation’s refineries examined contribute to the “impairment” of downstream waterways — meaning they are too polluted to support aquatic life or allow for swimming, fishing or similar recreational uses.
Pelton said his group is calling on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to crack down on unfettered pollution by BP and others in the petroleum industry. He declined to comment on whether his or any other environmental group will initiate litigation against BP or other refinery owners if federal or state regulators fail to act on these new findings.
Representatives of BP and the EPA didn’t respond to requests for comment on the new report.
The Indiana Department of Environmental Management said this week that the EPA's database of monitoring and enforcement actions does not cite any effluent violations since Oct. 1, 2019.
The Whiting refinery must operate under the parameters of its permit, in accordance with the Clean Water Act.
The refinery, founded in 1889 to produce kerosene, is BP's largest in the world, processing 440,000 barrels of crude oil daily. It supplies gasoline to seven states in the Midwest; jet fuels via pipeline directly to O'Hare and Midway airports in Chicago; and a variety of other petroleum products, including 7% of the asphalt in the U.S.
It occupies 1,400 acres of lakefront across Whiting, East Chicago and Hammond; employs 1,700 people within the refinery; and spends $3 billion annually on outside vendors in Indiana and Illinois, employing 60,000 in both states.
BP reported earning $8.2 billion in profits during the third quarter of 2022.
State and federal regulators have repeatedly flagged the refinery for water and air pollution.
The refinery agreed last year to pay $1.75 million in civil penalties over spewing smoke into Northwest Indiana air.
The Indiana Department of Environmental Management fined BP in 2016 for deficiencies in its wastewater treatment system, which discharged 26,621 pounds of industrial waste — five times the permitted amount — into Lake Michigan.
The EPA required BP to invest more than $400 million to cut emissions and control pollution at the refinery as part of its $4.2 billion modernization, completed in 2013.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: NetPar golf simulator bar, Practically Magic Garden & Events and Casey's opening
Open
NetPar Golf keeps on expanding the golf season with its indoor golfing simulators that let people golf virtual versions of famous courses like Pebble Beach.
The indoor golf simulator first opened in Crown Point in 2021. It recently teed off in Munster's Centennial Village, is opening this week in West Lafayette and plans to open a fourth location in a new building under construction in Chesterton.
NetPar is both an upscale sports bar and an indoor golf simulator where customers can play simulated versions of more than 210 renowned courses from around the world, including St. Andrew in Scotland and Spyglass Hill in California.
Joseph S. Pete
Open
Golfers rent TrackMan bays by the hour to play a virtual 18 holes mapped out with drones to be as realistic recreations as possible. The Munster location has six bays, up from the four in Crown Point.
"We've expanded the size of the bays. They're longer and wider," Marketing and Special Events Manager Courtney Stanley said. "People have been really complimentary of the larger bays. We've been expanding the course library every month, adding more and more courses."
NetPar Golf also employs a PGA Pro who offers golf lessons at both the Crown Point and Munster locations.
Joseph S. Pete
Open
"He's a really big part of our winter operations," Stanley said. "He's run some courses, junior league sessions and drills."
NetPar liked West Lafayette because it is a bustling college town. People have been flooding NetPar's social media with messages asking when it will open.
NetPar came to Munster because it liked the location in the new Centennial Village mixed-used development next to the Centennial Park Golf Course.
Joseph S. Pete
Open
"There are a lot of new restaurants and new businesses popping up there," Stanley said. "People are thinking golf when they go out to dinner or drinking there."
The NetPar in Munster includes a bar with beer, wine and liquor. Customers can drink at the bar, in a bay with their group or at a high-top table.
"It's a more high-end bar with specialty items and cocktails," she said. "There's definitely a wide whiskey and bourbon selection. It's a mix of mid- to high-end."
Joseph S. Pete
Open
Unlike the Crown Point location, the Munster spot does not serve food. It is looking for food partners to bring in orders via DoorDash from outside, but does not have a kitchen.
NetPar has multiple televisions showing sports and will promote major golf tournaments like the Masters to encourage people to come in and golf while watching the action on television. It also will host birthday parties and corporate outings.
"It's a nice bar," Stanley said. "It's a great bar to go out with friends."
Joseph S. Pete
Open
NetPar will have live music and league play, including leagues for ladies and juniors. It has memberships for both individuals and corporations that offer perks like earlier priority booking tee times, 20% off golf lessons and discounts on merchandise.
While walk-ins are accepted, it's recommended golfers book in advance. The bays also have games, such as seeing how far they can drive or whether they can hit a bullseye.
"NetPar redefined indoor golf. We're taking it to the next level," she said. "We have exceptional customer service, the opportunity to play whatever game or course you want, and top-of-the-line games. It analyzes each swing so you get better. People who don't play can hang out and have a good time. There's a little bit of something for everyone."
Joseph S. Pete
Open
"Our next jump is to Chesterton," she said. "We're looking to expand to new markets."
NetPar is open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. seven days a week.
For more information, visit netpar.golf, call 219-513-6283 or find the business on Facebook and Instagram.
Joseph S. Pete
Open
Practically Magic Garden & Events took over the former Artful Garden location in Crown Point.
Bri Doyle and Kassie Hanger opened the home decor shop with a garden, which will soon start hosting events in the spring, summertime and fall.
The store at 611 N. Indiana Ave. sells house plants and home decor like lanterns, candles, flowers and everyday essentials. It has two sheds out back — one of which will be a second showroom for more home decor and the other of which will become a special events space.
"We'll have DIY parties, baby showers and wedding showers," Doyle said.
If you would like your business to be included in a future column, email joseph.pete@nwi.com.
Joseph S. Pete
Open
They plan to convert a travel trailer in the back into a counter to serve coffee and other drinks for when customers roam the garden.
"In spring, it's jam-packed with annuals, flowers and hanging baskets everywhere you look," she said. "We'll be open from the beginning of May until December and then have live Christmas trees out there. We'll have fall festivals with pumpkins."
The garden will offer a selection of hanging baskets, potted plants, annuals, succulents, petunias and vegetable plants like tomatoes and cucumbers.
Joseph S. Pete
Open
"When we bought it from the owner Liz (Messing) she told us to always have the vegetables people want," Doyle said. "They come in six packs you can put in your garden."
Both Doyle and Hanger grew up in Newton County and loved visiting the Artful Garden.
"It's a hidden garden. It's a gem full of flowers and trees," she said. "When we heard it was going to be closing we wanted to continue on with the beautiful garden we just loved and reached out to her. We just love the garden and love the history. We both have little kids and are so excited about the possibility of moving things in with the whole family."
Joseph S. Pete
Open
They named their new business after the movie "Practical Magic," which Hanger grew up watching over and over with her sisters.
"It's a sweet sister movie that means so much to us," she said. "Plus it's practically magic in the garden, so we put the two things together. It has such a great ambiance and serenity. You can meet new people and chitchat for 30 minutes. We want to run it for many years to come. This is a place where everybody is welcome."
In the future, they hope to expand the business, such as by adding a tea shop, selling snacks or having a bakery in a travel trailer come in.
Joseph S. Pete
Open
Joseph S. Pete
Coming soon
A new Casey's convenience store and gas station is opening on Indianapolis Boulevard near Cabela's in Hammond. It's now under construction near the entrance to the Cabela's and Super Walmart big-box stores, which have anchored a lot of new commercial development just off the Borman Expressway in Hammond in recent years.
"They have been delayed, but have started up again," Hammond Director of Economic Development Anne Anderson said.
Iowa-based Casey's was founded in 1968 and has grown to more than 2,400 locations.
It's known for sandwiches, snacks, breakfast items and especially its pizza, which has a cult following. Casey's delivers its pizza and was in fact the fifth-largest pizza chain in the United States in 2021 despite only being in 16 states.
It has locations across Northwest Indiana, including in Dyer, Griffith, Crown Point, Valparaiso, Hebron and Lowell. It's especially popular in more rural communities like Remington, DeMotte and Wheatfield.
Joseph S. Pete
