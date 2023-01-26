BP Whiting Refinery flagged by environmentalists for water pollution

WHITING — An environmental group’s new study of 81 refineries across the country concludes that the BP Whiting Refinery is “one of the worst polluters in the nation.”

BP discharged more selenium and nitrogen compounds than all but a handful of the nation’s refineries, the Environmental Integrity Project in Washington said Thursday.

The report, “Oil’s Unchecked Outflows,” says the Whiting refinery discharged 3,589 pounds of selenium into Lake Michigan in 2021; the mineral found in petrochemicals can cause mutations in fish.

It also discharged 574,008 pounds of nitrogen compounds that trigger microscopic plant-life blooms that result in a deadly drain of oxygen from lake water and fish die-offs.

“That made the BP refinery the third worst in America for selenium pollution and fifth worst for nitrogen,” EIP spokesman Tom Pelton said.

Overall, 81 refineries discharged 1.6 billion pounds of chlorides, sulfates and other dissolved solids into public waterways in 2021. That is in addition to 30 tons of selenium and more than 7,800 tons of algae-feeding nitrogen.

EIP said three of the 10 worst selenium polluters in 2021 are in Illinois: the Citgo refinery in Lemont, southwest of Chicago; the ExxonMobil refinery in Joliet; and the Phillips 66 refinery in Wood River, just north of St. Louis.

Wastewater discharged by 68% of the nation’s refineries examined contribute to the “impairment” of downstream waterways — meaning they are too polluted to support aquatic life or allow for swimming, fishing or similar recreational uses.

Pelton said his group is calling on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to crack down on unfettered pollution by BP and others in the petroleum industry. He declined to comment on whether his or any other environmental group will initiate litigation against BP or other refinery owners if federal or state regulators fail to act on these new findings.

Representatives of BP and the EPA didn’t respond to requests for comment on the new report.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management said this week that the EPA's database of monitoring and enforcement actions does not cite any effluent violations since Oct. 1, 2019.

The Whiting refinery must operate under the parameters of its permit, in accordance with the Clean Water Act.

The refinery, founded in 1889 to produce kerosene, is BP's largest in the world, processing 440,000 barrels of crude oil daily. It supplies gasoline to seven states in the Midwest; jet fuels via pipeline directly to O'Hare and Midway airports in Chicago; and a variety of other petroleum products, including 7% of the asphalt in the U.S.

It occupies 1,400 acres of lakefront across Whiting, East Chicago and Hammond; employs 1,700 people within the refinery; and spends $3 billion annually on outside vendors in Indiana and Illinois, employing 60,000 in both states.

BP reported earning $8.2 billion in profits during the third quarter of 2022.

State and federal regulators have repeatedly flagged the refinery for water and air pollution.

The refinery agreed last year to pay $1.75 million in civil penalties over spewing smoke into Northwest Indiana air.

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management fined BP in 2016 for deficiencies in its wastewater treatment system, which discharged 26,621 pounds of industrial waste — five times the permitted amount — into Lake Michigan.

The EPA required BP to invest more than $400 million to cut emissions and control pollution at the refinery as part of its $4.2 billion modernization, completed in 2013.