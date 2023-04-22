WHITING – Fifty-two years after the first Earth Day in America, groups of students, merchants and municipal departments did their part to beautify their community.

Some planted, some swept, others picked up trash.

Along Schrage Avenue near the BP Refinery, members of the Student Conservation Association worked with community and business volunteers to plant fir trees and native plugs. Sam Vergara, Chicago program manager for SCA, explained that the plantings have been an ongoing program with BP and the city since 2019.

The plantings help with stormwater retention and removing pollutants from the air.

Over the four lots targeted for planting, Vergara said, about 600 plugs of native grasses and 50 conifer trees would be planted.

“We’re focusing on building our next generation of conservation leaders,” said Leo Sawyers, SCA community program manager for Northwest Indiana.

He cited the biodiversity of plant and tree species in the Region: “This restoration just helps beautify the area and clean away pollutants, while engaging the community. This project helps restore the area.”

Kelly Runzel, also with SCA, cited the importance of using native plants to “create an ecoshield and help with air quality.”

For Amanda Rodda, a volunteer from BP, “this is something really positive. I’m happy we can come together and plant and promote these native plants.”

The Whiting-Robertsdale Chamber of Commerce and United Citizens Association sponsored the cleanup that drew students from public and parochial schools, Calumet College of St. Joseph, Unilever, Hammond Port Authority, Hammond Police, and Hammond and Whiting public works departments.

Tom Markovich, general chairman for the Earth Day project, said groups worked Friday and Saturday on different parts of the city. Volunteers hit seven sites.

“We’re trying to make people aware of litter and what they can do to get involved and clean up our community,” Markovich said, pointing to volunteers sweeping along 119th Street near St. John the Baptist School.

“A small group of people can make a big difference,” he said.

Markovich is a member of the chamber’s Litter Awareness and Reduction Committee. The group was created, he explained, when then-Mayor Joseph Stahura was looking for community ideas. Markovich suggested the litter issue, and Stahura was interested.

LARC took a few years to get started, Markovich said. He also noted the support of the United Citizens Association, which provided funding for brooms, trash bags and other cleaning supplies for the two days.

Earth Day originated in 1970 as a day of education about environmental issues: 20 million people took to the streets to protest environmental issues that were being ignored. These included oil spills, polluted rivers and air pollution.

The holiday has become a global celebration.

Along Indianapolis Boulevard, Calumet College students were bagging trash. CCSJ Communications Director Linda Gajewski said some student-athletes, campus ministers and honors-learning students participated.

Working beside the college students was Carolyn Sarvanidis, owner of Region Signs.

“It’s amazing, the trash that’s here. Lots of masks and plastic bottles,” the business owner said. “It’s good to see the people out here. Most of the residents have done a good job keeping their property clean. Most of this trash came from cars.”

Back at the plantings along Schrage Avenue, Tamera Lienhart, BP director of state and local affairs, said “I’m really excited about this.”

Lienhart said BP has been working for several years with the U.S. Forestry Service, SCA and Mayor Steve Spebar on conservation projects. She noted that Whiting has one of the lowest urban tree canopies in the area.

BP’s first plantings came last year along Schrage, on the other side of Indianapolis Boulevard.

The oil refinery has done similar projects in Hammond and East Chicago. “We always want to benefit the community," Lienhart said. "We’re working with the mayor to identify high-profile areas.”

Councilman Shawn Turpin, D-at large, had shovel in hand: “This is great. We hope to continue these partnerships.”

Whiting Parks and other groups are sponsoring a Whihala Beach cleanup from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, May 6. The public is welcome to assist, the councilman said, noting that last year’s beach cleanup produced 1,100 pounds of trash.

Also wielding a shovel was Drew Hart of the U.S. Forestry Service’s CommuniTree program. Breaking ground for the planting of Canaan fir trees, Hart said the coniferous trees can grow to 60 feet in height.

CommuniTree is an effort to promote tree planting, as well as the care for and maintenance of trees. Since 2016, Hart said, the program has planted 10,000 trees around Lake County.

The program tries to plant a variety of fir trees. Even through the resin on their needles, these trees can catch particulate matter, he explained: “Besides being a home for various wildlife, these trees are great for picking up pollutants.”