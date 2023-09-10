WHITING — The body of a 27-year-old Chicago man was recovered from Lake Michigan at the Whiting Lakefront Park Saturday.
Just after 4 p.m. Saturday, emergency personnel responded to reports of a missing person last seen struggling in the water and going under the surface near the Whiting Lakefront Park boat ramps. The Whiting Fire Department recovered Gerardo Castaneda-Soto. Castaneda-Soto was taken to St. Catherine’s Hospital in East Chicago where he was pronounced dead.
According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, a cause of death is pending autopsy results. IDNR Conservation Officers are currently investigating the cause of the incident.
Data from the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project shows that 38 people have drowned in Lake Michigan in 2023. Just last week, 14-year-old K'Mari Mack drowned after jumping off a breakwall in East Chicago.
