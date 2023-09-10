WHITING — The body of a 27-year-old Chicago man was recovered from Lake Michigan at the Whiting Lakefront Park Saturday.

Just after 4 p.m. Saturday, emergency personnel responded to reports of a missing person last seen struggling in the water and going under the surface near the Whiting Lakefront Park boat ramps. The Whiting Fire Department recovered Gerardo Castaneda-Soto. Castaneda-Soto was taken to St. Catherine’s Hospital in East Chicago where he was pronounced dead.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, a cause of death is pending autopsy results. IDNR Conservation Officers are currently investigating the cause of the incident.

Data from the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project shows that 38 people have drowned in Lake Michigan in 2023. Just last week, 14-year-old K'Mari Mack drowned after jumping off a breakwall in East Chicago.

Close Dave Benjamin, Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project instructor, leads students in exercises on Tuesday in Michigan City's Washington Park. Dave Benjamin, Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project instructor, leads trainees on a warm-up run along Lake Michigan on Tuesday in Michigan City. Dave Benjamin, center, Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project instructor, leads a session on Tuesday in Michigan City's Washington Park. Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project lifeguard trainees dash into Lake Michigan for an exercise on Tuesday in Michigan City's Washington Park. Chris Kaptur, of Chesterton, right, and Kyle Patejdl, of Michigan City, practice exiting Lake Michigan during a lifeguarding exercise on Tuesday in Michigan City. Chris Kaptur, of Chesterton, emerges from Lake Michigan during a lifeguarding exercise practicing with rescue cans on Tuesday in Michigan City. Kyle Patedjl, left, of Michigan City, and Justin Smoker, of LaPorte, practice a lifeguarding exercise with rescue cans in Lake Michigan on Tuesday in Michigan City. Eli Schoof, of LaPorte, and Joe Filipiak, of Michigan City, exit Lake Michigan. Kaitlin Thomas, of Michigan City, exits Lake Michigan during a lifeguarding exercise involving rescue boards. Gallery: Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project lifeguard training A gallery of images from the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project lifeguard training session on Tuesday in Michigan City's Washington Park. Photos by Kale Wilk, digital producer. Dave Benjamin, Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project instructor, leads students in exercises on Tuesday in Michigan City's Washington Park. Dave Benjamin, Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project instructor, leads trainees on a warm-up run along Lake Michigan on Tuesday in Michigan City. Dave Benjamin, center, Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project instructor, leads a session on Tuesday in Michigan City's Washington Park. Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project lifeguard trainees dash into Lake Michigan for an exercise on Tuesday in Michigan City's Washington Park. Chris Kaptur, of Chesterton, right, and Kyle Patejdl, of Michigan City, practice exiting Lake Michigan during a lifeguarding exercise on Tuesday in Michigan City. Chris Kaptur, of Chesterton, emerges from Lake Michigan during a lifeguarding exercise practicing with rescue cans on Tuesday in Michigan City. Kyle Patedjl, left, of Michigan City, and Justin Smoker, of LaPorte, practice a lifeguarding exercise with rescue cans in Lake Michigan on Tuesday in Michigan City. Eli Schoof, of LaPorte, and Joe Filipiak, of Michigan City, exit Lake Michigan. Kaitlin Thomas, of Michigan City, exits Lake Michigan during a lifeguarding exercise involving rescue boards.