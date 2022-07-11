 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Environmental historian to give talk at Calumet Revisited Forums

  • 0
Environmental historian to give talk at Calumet Revisited Forums

The Calumet Revisited Forums are staged by the Association for the Wolk Lake Initiative, which seeks to preserve Wolf Lake in Hammond and Chicago.

 Joseph S. Pete

WHITING — An environmental historian at Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis will speak at the Calumet Revisited Forums this fall.

Philip V. Scarpino from IUPUI will give a talk via Zoom on "man’s evolving views on nature during the past centuries" at 5 p.m. Sept. 6.

"This event launches the ninth year of Calumet Revisited Forums, which seek to shed light on the region’s rich human history and environmental treasures," Association for the Wolf Lake Initiative Executive Director Michael Boos said.

AWLI, a nonprofit dedicated to preserving the watershed of Wolf Lake at the border of Hammond and Chicago, and Calumet College of St. Joseph in Whiting are co-sponsoring the event.

Scarpino has published or co-edited books, including "Great River, an Environmental History of the Upper Mississippi River," "Public and Environmental History" and "Rivers of the Anthropocene."

"Scarpino, who earned his Ph.D. from the University of Missouri, also specializes in public history, oral history, and historic preservation," Boos said. "At IUPUI, Scarpino is director of the Oral History, Tobias Leadership Center."

People are also reading…

Indiana Humanities and the National Endowment for the Humanities are helping to fund the forums, which will continue through May.

Other upcoming speakers this season include professor Walter Skiba and President Amy McCormack of Calumet College of St. Joseph; artists Roman Villarreal and Felix Maldanado; Rob Mangus on the history of the old Hammond High School; Professor Dave Dolak of Columbia College on “Rocks on the Beach, Reading Midwest Geology along the Lake Michigan Shoreline"; Larry McClellan on Chicago connection to the Underground Railroad; Stephen Bell of the Ford Calumet Environmental Center; Joel Zavala on preservation in Chicago’s Southeast side and Colleen McVeigh of the Field Museum on the 2002 bioblitz that found a significant amount of biodiversity at Wolf Lake; and Alan Resetar of the Field Museum on the amphibians and reptiles of the Calumet Region.

For more information, visit wolflakeinitiative.org.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

President Biden considering abortion-related public health emergency

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts