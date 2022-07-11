Environmental historian to give talk at Calumet Revisited Forums

WHITING — An environmental historian at Indiana University Purdue University Indianapolis will speak at the Calumet Revisited Forums this fall.

Philip V. Scarpino from IUPUI will give a talk via Zoom on "man’s evolving views on nature during the past centuries" at 5 p.m. Sept. 6.

"This event launches the ninth year of Calumet Revisited Forums, which seek to shed light on the region’s rich human history and environmental treasures," Association for the Wolf Lake Initiative Executive Director Michael Boos said.

AWLI, a nonprofit dedicated to preserving the watershed of Wolf Lake at the border of Hammond and Chicago, and Calumet College of St. Joseph in Whiting are co-sponsoring the event.

Scarpino has published or co-edited books, including "Great River, an Environmental History of the Upper Mississippi River," "Public and Environmental History" and "Rivers of the Anthropocene."

"Scarpino, who earned his Ph.D. from the University of Missouri, also specializes in public history, oral history, and historic preservation," Boos said. "At IUPUI, Scarpino is director of the Oral History, Tobias Leadership Center."

Indiana Humanities and the National Endowment for the Humanities are helping to fund the forums, which will continue through May.

Other upcoming speakers this season include professor Walter Skiba and President Amy McCormack of Calumet College of St. Joseph; artists Roman Villarreal and Felix Maldanado; Rob Mangus on the history of the old Hammond High School; Professor Dave Dolak of Columbia College on “Rocks on the Beach, Reading Midwest Geology along the Lake Michigan Shoreline"; Larry McClellan on Chicago connection to the Underground Railroad; Stephen Bell of the Ford Calumet Environmental Center; Joel Zavala on preservation in Chicago’s Southeast side and Colleen McVeigh of the Field Museum on the 2002 bioblitz that found a significant amount of biodiversity at Wolf Lake; and Alan Resetar of the Field Museum on the amphibians and reptiles of the Calumet Region.

For more information, visit wolflakeinitiative.org.