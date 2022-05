Family refuses to give up hope in quest for justice 18 years after double homicide

WHITING — It's been 18 long years since 24-year-old Jason Janek and his friend Kevin Abul-Husn were found shot to death and wrapped in plastic in the back of Janek's blue Ford F-150.

Sisters Kymberli and Sara Janek said detectives told them from the start that they "were 99.9% sure" they knew who was responsible for the killings, but no one has ever been tried or convicted.

"This has destroyed each and every one of us," Sara Janek said Friday, as family members and friends gathered around a birch tree planted in her brother's honor at Whiting Lakefront Park.

"Holidays are always at my house, so there's always an anticipation for that last person to show up," she said. "And he never shows up."

Kymberli Janek said she blames Lake County sheriff's police not doing enough to secure justice for her family.

Detectives didn't immediately question several suspects, allowing them time to move away from Northwest Indiana, she said.

"Eighteen years is a long time to have to sit there and go through this day after day and let people live their lives," she said. "My life changed forever that day."

Lake County prosecutors charged Alfonso M. Chavez, 47; Eric S. Valdivia, 47; and Melecio Maravilla, 46, with murder in March 2010 in connection with the double homicide. Mark A. Chavez, 45, was charged with assisting a criminal.

That same year, the case was featured on "America's Most Wanted."

According to court records, Alfonso M. Chavez shot Jason Janek and Abul-Husn, 27, in the basement of the now-shuttered Bar-Rio in Whiting after Maravilla began screaming at Abul-Husn about money allegedly owned to Valdivia.

Brothers Alfonso M. Chavez and Mark A. Chavez each were scheduled to stand trial in 2012, but prosecutors dropped charges after the Indiana Appeals Court upheld a Lake Criminal Court judge's decision to exclude statements from two witnesses as hearsay.

Valdivia was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Mexico in 2010 but was released when Mexican authorities intervened. Maravilla has always remained at large.

Jason Janek's mother, Camellia Janek, said she felt sick the day prosecutors told her they were seeking to dismiss charges against Alfonso M. Chavez without prejudice.

"They talked to the whole family and said that we'll never be able to try him again. He could be found not guilty, walk outside and look at me and say, 'I killed your son,'" Camellia Janek said. "Well, I couldn't have that. So we all agreed to let them go until we could find the other two."

Police never did arrest Valdivia or Maravilla, but Camellia Janek hasn't given up hope.

"I would like to see justice before I pass," she said. "I'm 74 years old."

Jason Janek's niece and only goddaughter, Cassidy Mansfield, said the family almost lost her grandmother four years ago to illness.

"She deserves justice. It's been 18 years. That's a long time for a double homicide," Mansfield said. "If it could happen in her lifetime, she would be much happier. It was her baby. It was her last child."

The Lake County prosecutor's office declined comment, because of the pending cases.

"However, as with all of our cases, we will continue to vigilantly seek justice for victims of crime and their families," the office said.

Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. said his department was committed to taking a fresh look at the case with a new set of investigators and the potential for new technology that could generate leads.

"From time to time, we re-evaluate each of our cold cases with the goal of bringing suspects to justice and finding some closure for grieving families," Martinez said. "In this case, weeks ago, one of our investigators contacted the Indiana State Police and began the process of locating stored evidence to find out if some of the latest available testing could provide new clues. The original testing on physical evidence in the case came back inconclusive."

There have been no new developments since charges against the Chavezes were dismissed, but the judge's order allows for charges to be re-filed at any time, he said.

"The two investigators who knew most about the case at the time are now deceased, and we cannot speculate on what may or may not have happened 18 years ago under a different administration and with investigators who are no longer with us," Martinez said.

Arrest warrants remain active for Valdivia and Maravilla, and police can take them into custody if they are found in the U.S., he said.

Upon learning police planned to take a fresh look at her brother's case, Kymberli Janek said she was eager to share the news with her family.

While gathered around Jason Janek's tree last week at Whiting Lakefront Park, family and friend reminisced about his big personality.

Jason Janek was working construction with his older brothers, but he trained as a boxer and dreamed of fighting in the ring in Las Vegas.

"A year before he died, he turned pro and had his first fight," Kymberli Janek said.

Kymberli was a professional boxing judge, so the sport brought them together, she said.

Jason Janek and sister Sara Janek were just 11 months apart in age, and the two were inseparable as kids.

"I protected him as much as I could," she said. "I always kept him on schedule."

When someone who depends on you dies, it's hard. "It's like, 'Why am I here?'" she said.

Sara Janek said she sometimes thinks too much before taking action, but Jason Janek would tell her "just do it."

"I was his voice of reason, and he was mine," she said.

Friend Craig MacEachern said Jason Janek was the kind of guy who would do anything for anyone. They "argued like crazy," but Jason Janek was always there for MacEachern, he said.

Jason Janek would have been relentless when fighting for his friends and family, so it's only natural for them to do the same for him, his sisters said.

