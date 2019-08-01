WHITING — A fire severely damaged a single-story home in Whiting Thursday.
The Whiting Fire Department was called to the fire at 2119 White Oak Ave. at 5:47 p.m., Fire Chief Gus Danielides said.
"On arrival ... it was fully engulfed, fire was rolling out of the front windows and out of the second floor dormer," Danielides said.
Danielides said the fire was contained to the front portion of the house and was under control within 15-20 minutes after firefighters arrived.
Nobody was home at the time, and there were no injuries to any citizen or first-responder.
Family friend Jerry Smith observed the house fire around 7 p.m. A woman who was filming the fire when it started said the fire started from the basement, but the official investigation is still underway by the Whiting Fire Department.
“Not too sure on any details of what may have cause the fire yet,” Smith said. “They’re still over there at this time, investigating the cause of it.”
Danielides said the department will go back tomorrow to clear away debris and "try and pinpoint the origin."
Smith said the house is "pretty much a total loss" and that the whole front end of the house is mostly burned out.
"Half of the building suffered severe damage," Danielides said.
East Chicago Fire Department assisted on scene.
