Infrastructure improvements planned downtown Whiting

WHITING — The full renovation of sidewalks and other infrastructure along 119th Street will cause some temporary inconveniences for business owners and customers, Mayor Joe Stahura cautions.
He believes it will be worth whatever frustration it might cause in the process.
The work is expected to run April through October. The boundaries of the $3 million project stretch from Schrage Avenue to Atchison Avenue down 119th Street.
"The good news is we $1 million from the state," Stahura said.
New sidewalks have not been installed in the business district since 1992-1993.
In addition to all new curbs and sidewalks and street resurfacing, the project involves water line improvements at New York Avenue and new benches, trash and recycling cans. It also includes new bike racks, flower pots and signage, an upgrade of traffic signals and the repainting of ornamental light poles.
Stahura said brick crosswalks will be removed since they are failing and it would involve a considerable amount of work to replace them.
All trees on the sidewalks will be removed and are to be replaced with mature trees.
The project will be completed in four phases. Work will be done on one side of the street at at time in the first three phases, and the fourth phase will involve the pavement of the entire street.
The city is mindful of the popularity of its signature events and festivals and the role 119th Street plays in their success.
"The contractors have committed to having no construction equipment or no construction on the street during the Fourth of July or Pierogi Fest weekend," Stahura said.
While Stahura said the plan is to not curb any festivals, he admitted concern over the coronavirus could affect things.
"I'd be lying to you to say that we're not thinking about canceling events right now," Stahura said.
Stahura said a project update page will be created at whitingindiana.com to keep people informed.
He said the city will try to help businesses in part by displaying on a billboard at 119th Street and Indianapolis Boulevard a message that will let people know the street will be open during construction, but said stores will have to do their part, as well.
"It's critical that every business heavily markets themselves during this period," Stahura said.
He called it a "complicated" project and "a once in 30-year opportunity."
"But at the end of the day it's a picture-perfect opportunity to actually redo the entire streetscape of the business district so that when we're done it's going to look amazing," Stahura said.