Infrastructure improvements planned downtown Whiting

The city is mindful of the popularity of its signature events and festivals and the role 119th Street plays in their success.

"The contractors have committed to having no construction equipment or no construction on the street during the Fourth of July or Pierogi Fest weekend," Stahura said.

While Stahura said the plan is to not curb any festivals, he admitted concern over the coronavirus could affect things.

"I'd be lying to you to say that we're not thinking about canceling events right now," Stahura said.

Stahura said a project update page will be created at whitingindiana.com to keep people informed.

He said the city will try to help businesses in part by displaying on a billboard at 119th Street and Indianapolis Boulevard a message that will let people know the street will be open during construction, but said stores will have to do their part, as well.

"It's critical that every business heavily markets themselves during this period," Stahura said.

He called it a "complicated" project and "a once in 30-year opportunity."