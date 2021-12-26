License plate readers on the job in Whiting

WHITING —The license plate readers installed by the city about one month ago at the intersection of 129th Street and Indianapolis Boulevard have made their presence felt.

Mayor Steve Spebar told those attending a public forum last month that the readers were in the process of being installed and explained how they would work.

The readers are cameras that take pictures of license plates as vehicles pass by, and that information is relayed to the police if there is a problem associated with the vehicle.

During the City Council's Dec. 21 meeting, Spebar spoke of how a suspect in a Gary murder was caught by the license plate reader system while traveling through Whiting.

"It notified our officers," Spebar said. "We were able to arrest that suspect. So already the system paid dividends by taking a murder suspect off the streets."

Spebar said the cameras were installed with the safety of residents in mind and also to assist the police department.

In other city news, the City Council has approved a collective bargaining agreement with Whiting Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #68.