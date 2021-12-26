 Skip to main content
License plate readers on the job in Whiting
License plate readers on the job in Whiting

Whiting City Hall stock (

Whiting City Hall is shown.

 Doug Ross, File, The Times

WHITING —The license plate readers installed by the city about one month ago at the intersection of 129th Street and Indianapolis Boulevard have made their presence felt.

Mayor Steve Spebar told those attending a public forum last month that the readers were in the process of being installed and explained how they would work.

The readers are cameras that take pictures of license plates as vehicles pass by, and that information is relayed to the police if there is a problem associated with the vehicle.

This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers into the midst of flames and smoke with Region firefighters.

During the City Council's Dec. 21 meeting, Spebar spoke of how a suspect in a Gary murder was caught by the license plate reader system while traveling through Whiting.

"It notified our officers," Spebar said. "We were able to arrest that suspect. So already the system paid dividends by taking a murder suspect off the streets."

Spebar said the cameras were installed with the safety of residents in mind and also to assist the police department.

In other city news, the City Council has approved a collective bargaining agreement with Whiting Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #68.

The vote to approve was 4-0, as all present council members voted in favor of the agreement. Councilman Nick Suarez, D-1st, was absent.

"Basically, the term of agreement was just simply extended to Dec. 31, 2022, with the only change being in salaries, which will be amended to provide an increase of 2% for 2022 over 2021 salaries," Council President Chris Sarvanidis, D-at large, said.

