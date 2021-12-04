Live reindeer among attractions as Whiting's Illuminated Christmas Parade returns

WHITING — The city celebrated the holiday season in style Friday night with its annual Illuminated Christmas Parade that lit up downtown.

Many excited spectators including lots of children lined the parade route and enjoyed the event despite some concessions that were made for the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

"We changed some things up," said Mark Harbin, city director of special events. "We lengthened the parade route."

The route started at Davis Avenue near Clark High School to its destination of Front Street. Having the parade end at Front Street instead of New York Avenue allowed for better crowd spacing, and entries were confined to vehicles.

"We have no participants walking in the parade this year," Harbin said.

The traditional tree lighting ceremony that normally takes place at City Hall in conjunction with the parade also did not occur. Harbin said that had been done virtually and can be viewed on Facebook.

No cookies nor hot chocolate and cider were served at City Hall this year, and while Santa Claus was included in the parade, he was not available for the usual meet and greet opportunity afterward.