Local historical society puts names to faces

WHITING — Fourteen names were attached to faces in old photos from Vrabel Studio recently.

“I was going all the way around the tables and thought I was batting zeros, but then I recognized myself and say, ‘Oh my Lord,’” said Rose Lubek, 93.

Lubek was a 16-year-old bridesmaid in her brother’s 1945 wedding. The bride marrying her brother John also was named Rose. She recognized several others in the photo, too.

“There were two Johns in the family, my brother and my father. There were two Helens in the family, my sister and my mother, and there were two Roses, my sister-in-law and I,” she said.

Lubek gave a positive ID on six of the nine people in the wedding. The other three identifications, while iffy, likely can be confirmed through further research.

For the Whiting-Robertsdale Historical Society, the Vrabel Studio Photo ID Day was a success.

A few years ago, the society received a donation of roughly 1,000 boxes of photos, event organizer Gayle Kosalko estimated.

“It was a fun afternoon,” Kosalko said. “People who volunteered to help us were thanking us.

“People have come in with photos and stories with what they have because their kids aren’t interested. They don’t have the same sentimentality my generation has.”

A whoop arose in the room after someone was identified in a photo. “I wish we had bells at every table” to ring when a person was identified, Kosalko said.

Vrabel’s son Ron was excited to see the effort to identify people in the photos and pay tribute to his father, George Vrabel, whose photo studio operated for about two decades, closing in the 1950s.

They didn’t have a living room in their home until after the studio closed, Ron said.

“Those days, we went into the basement where Dad’s darkroom was and watched him go through all the processes to develop photos,” Ron said. His dad used a professional retoucher and a professional painter to add color to the black-and-white photos.

Ron rode with his mother, Ann, to downtown Chicago every week to get more photo paper, film and chemicals. When they went through the intersection at State and Randolph, the police officer always greeted Ann by name, Ron said.

His dad went far in life considering he only finished fourth or fifth grade, Ron said. “He was a gardener, he was a fisherman, he was a coach,” Ron said.

At the University of Chicago, George also worked on some top-secret projects you’ve probably heard about — the Manhattan Project, which developed the atomic bomb, and development of Cape Canaveral, later Cape Kennedy, and NASA’s space race.

Enrico Fermi Institute Director John Simpson wrote George a letter upon the latter’s retirement in 1974.

“I know you will feel gratified as your retirement approaches in the fact that you have contributed so much in the graphic arts area to so many of our successful space probes, including those to the planets Mercury, Venus, Earth, Mars and Jupiter, not to mention the Moon,” Simpson wrote. “Your contributions to the Institute, the old Chicago Midway Labs and to the University in general are not forgotten.”

George made photos and copies of integrated circuits, Ron recalled.

“We thought he would live forever. As a matter of fact, he was still ice skating at 83 in Homewood, Illinois,” Ron said.

