WHITING — The Mascot Hall of Fame in Whiting has announced 18 nominees it is considering for induction.

The Mascot Hall of Fame seeks to recognize mascots for their outstanding performance and dedication to their respective teams and communities. Previous inductees include Tommy Hawk from the Chicago Blackhawks, Mr. Met from the New York Mets, Smokey from the University of Tennessee, Boomer from the Indiana Pacers and The Coyote from the San Antonio Spurs.

In order to be considered, a mascot must be an active performing character for a team in one of the major league, minor league or collegiate-level sports of baseball, basketball, football, hockey or soccer in the U.S. or Canada or be an independently performing character. A mascot must also have been active for the 10 years prior being elected.

The 2023 nominees include 10 major league sports mascots, one minor league sports mascot, six college mascots and one independent mascot. They are:

Bailey from the NHL's Los Angeles Kings

Punter from the CFL's Edmonton Elks

Blitz from the NFL's Seattle Seahawks

Rameses from the University of North Carolina

Buzz from Georgia Tech University

Slugger from MiLB's Portland Sea Dogs

Cozmo from the MLS' LA Galaxy

Staley Da Bear from the NFL's Chicago Bears

Freddie Falcon from the NFL's Atlanta Falcons

The Bearcat from the University of Cincinnati

Goldy Gopher from the University of Minnesota

The Blue Devil from Duke University

Jaxon de Ville from the NFL's Jacksonville Jaguars

TORO from the NFL's Houston Texans

Miles from the NFL's Denver Broncos

Wally the Green Monster from MLB's Boston Red Sox

Otto the Orange from Syracuse University

YoJo, an independent mascot

Fans can cast a ballot before May 14 for whom they believe should be inducted into the hall of fame by visiting the organization's website, www.mascothalloffame.com/2023-mascot-hall-of-fame-nominees/. Winners will be announced June 23.

"Our annual The VOTE! competition is one of the most exciting events in the world of mascots," Karen Anaszewicz, executive director of the Mascot Hall of Fame, said in a statement. "It's an opportunity for fans to show their support for their favorite mascots, while also recognizing the incredible impact that these characters have on their respective communities."