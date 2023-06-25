WHITING — With loud cheers and much confetti, the Mascot Hall of Fame Class of 2023 was unveiled Friday Night at the hall's annual Cue the Confetti Celebration and Fundraiser.

Otto the Orange, the mascot of Syracuse University, and Slugger, the mascot of the Portland Sea Dogs, were the only two out of 18 nominees to meet the 60 percent threshold out of votes cast to receive the honor of being inducted in a ceremony that will be held at the hall, located at 1851 Front St., on Aug. 12.

Both mascots showed off their dance moves as they were greeted enthusiastically by the crowd of about 100 people who paid $75 to attend an evening of food and drinks, mascot trivia, entertainment provided by a deejay and the privilege of being the first to find out who the newest members of the hall will be.

A silent auction gave attendees the chance to bid on a variety of sports-related items that included such things as ticket packages to see the Cincinnati Reds, St. Louis Cardinals and Indianapolis Indians, along with an autographed puck signed by Montreal Canadiens team captain Nick Suzuki and a baseball signed by Kansas City Royals pitcher Brady Singer.

"It's our biggest fundraiser of the year," said Karen Anaszewicz, the hall's executive director.

Money raised will be used to update and maintain exhibits and a portion will help see that students from underserved communities can attend on field trips.

Whiting Mayor Steve Spebar was among those in attendance. He explained how the hall stresses both fun and education and said it is being utilized more as people people learn about it.

"I believe this week we've had seven field trips," Spebar said.

Concerns waning in regards to COVID seems to be helping bring more visitors.

"Attendance has been spiking in this last year, which we're very excited for", said Valarie Reyes, special events coordinator. "We did bring back a lot of our programming, since we got rid of it due to COVID."

Florence Reedy came from Bloomingdale, IL, with her son, Edward, and her sister, Gina Sparacino.

"We come here for every event, because my son and my little sister love mascots," Reedy said.

Imani Reggans, of Chicago, came for the first time after being invited by her sister, Natiya Lozano, who also attended.

"I've had a lot of fun so far and it seems like a very fun and family-friendly environment," Reggans said. "Definitely something that I'd bring my family to to have a good time to learn about the history of sport."

The popularity of mascots is evident by the number of online selections cast.

"We had over 95,000 votes this year," Anaszewicz said.

Otto the Orange and Slugger will now join the likes of such legendary mascots as the Phillie Phanatic and Brutus Buckeye.

Otto has entertained Syracuse University fans since the early 1980's as over 100 people have worn the bright orange costume.

Slugger will have the distinction of becoming the first minor league mascot to be inducted. The grey harbor seal was born in 1994 and serves as the mascot for the Double-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox.

PHOTOS: Volunteers digging at the Collier Lodge Site