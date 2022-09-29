New Mr. Pierogi to be revealed on WJOB Friday

HAMMOND — No smoke signals will waft Vatican-style from a grill full of pierogi in Whiting.

But plenty of pomp and circumstance will surround the announcement of the next Mr. Pierogi following the retirement of Matt Valuckis after 25 years in the role.

His successor, the next man to become the physical embodiment of Whiting's popular Pierogi Fest will be announced at 8:40 a.m. Friday on WJOB during the Whiting-Robertsdale Radio Show, Pierogi Fest Co-Founder Tom Dabertin said.

"The character is bigger than any one man, though Matt certainly played a longtime role that helped define the character," he said. "We found a new Mr. Pierogi who's fun and a perfect fit for the role."

A beloved costumed character dressed as an Eastern European dumpling with a poofy chef's hat, Mr. Pierogi serves in a royal Pierogi Fest Court with Miss Packzi and Halupki Guy, regally greeting the assembled throngs during the Pierogi Fest Parade every year. He also lends his doughy presence to the Pierogi Eating Contest and Pierogi Toss while meeting and greeting the crowd at the weekend-long festival.

A rock star of butter and starch, Mr. Pierogi has posed for thousands of photos with festival-goers, appeared on The Travel Channel, graced the cover of "Women's World" and even officiated weddings over the years.

He also makes appearances throughout the year, including at the Pierogi Drop on New Year's Eve.

Several people expressed interest in becoming the next Mr. Pierogi, and one candidate stood out, Dabertin said. A costume maker is now sewing a fitted costume for the new face of Pierogi Fest, whose identity will be revealed live on air Friday.

"Mr. Pierogi is the face of Pierogi Fest," Dabertin said. "It's not the co-founder in the coconut bra. We found our new Mr. Pierogi and we're excited the share the news with the public."