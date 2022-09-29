 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story urgent

New Mr. Pierogi to be revealed on WJOB Friday

  • Updated
  • 0
New Mr. Pierogi to be revealed on WJOB Friday

Mr. Pierogi greets the crowd as he runs to catch up with his float.

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

HAMMOND — No smoke signals will waft Vatican-style from a grill full of pierogi in Whiting.

But plenty of pomp and circumstance will surround the announcement of the next Mr. Pierogi following the retirement of Matt Valuckis after 25 years in the role.

His successor, the next man to become the physical embodiment of Whiting's popular Pierogi Fest will be announced at 8:40 a.m. Friday on WJOB during the Whiting-Robertsdale Radio Show, Pierogi Fest Co-Founder Tom Dabertin said.

"The character is bigger than any one man, though Matt certainly played a longtime role that helped define the character," he said. "We found a new Mr. Pierogi who's fun and a perfect fit for the role."

A beloved costumed character dressed as an Eastern European dumpling with a poofy chef's hat, Mr. Pierogi serves in a royal Pierogi Fest Court with Miss Packzi and Halupki Guy, regally greeting the assembled throngs during the Pierogi Fest Parade every year. He also lends his doughy presence to the Pierogi Eating Contest and Pierogi Toss while meeting and greeting the crowd at the weekend-long festival.

People are also reading…

A rock star of butter and starch, Mr. Pierogi has posed for thousands of photos with festival-goers, appeared on The Travel Channel, graced the cover of "Women's World" and even officiated weddings over the years. 

He also makes appearances throughout the year, including at the Pierogi Drop on New Year's Eve.

Several people expressed interest in becoming the next Mr. Pierogi, and one candidate stood out, Dabertin said. A costume maker is now sewing a fitted costume for the new face of Pierogi Fest, whose identity will be revealed live on air Friday.

"Mr. Pierogi is the face of Pierogi Fest," Dabertin said. "It's not the co-founder in the coconut bra. We found our new Mr. Pierogi and we're excited the share the news with the public."

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Raises in store in Whiting

Raises in store in Whiting

The City Council is expected to consider 2023 budget ordinances on final reading at its Oct. 4 meeting, which include pay raises for most municipal employees.

Whiting condo plans advance

Whiting condo plans advance

Spebar said the exact number of condos still has to be determined, but he anticipates a building consisting of four or five stories.

Watch Now: Related Video

Long-term teen birth control up significantly following overturning of Roe v. Wade

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts