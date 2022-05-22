 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New stop signs expected to help Whiting traffic flow

New stop signs expected to help Whiting traffic flow

In an attempt to alleviate downtown traffic congestion, the City Council is making the intersection of Oliver Street and Ohio Avenue a permanent three-way stop.

 Doug Ross, file, The Times

WHITING — In an attempt to alleviate downtown traffic congestion, the City Council is making the intersection of Oliver Street and Ohio Avenue a permanent three-way stop.

One stop sign had already been there, but two more were added on a trial basis earlier this year in an attempt to alleviate traffic congestion during student drop-offs before and after school.

Nathan Hale Elementary School and Whiting High School are both located on Oliver Street.

"We were having traffic backed up all the way to and even on 119th Street," Council President Chris Sarvanidis, D-at-large, said.

Mayor Steve Spebar said that previously traffic going north on Oliver Street had to wait for traffic coming south on Oliver and turning on Ohio Avenue.

"With all three areas stopped, you have movement," Spebar said. "Even though it's staggered, it's consistent movement."

The mayor said no date has been set for the permanent installation of the signs.

People are also reading…

"We'll get with the Street Department and the Police Department to work that out," Spebar said.

In other city news, Spebar said the city is nearing the finalization of new collective bargaining agreements with both Whiting Firefighters Local Union 969 and Whiting Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #68.

The current agreements for both expire at the end of this year.

