WHITING — Construction is nearing completion of the new White Castle on Indianapolis Boulevard.

The building that has anchored the intersection with Cleveland Avenue since 1935 is expected to close on or around March 31.

Cleveland will be closed for up to two weeks beginning April 3 so crews can connect utilities for the new restaurant.

Access to houses on Cleveland between the addresses of 1800 to 1837 will be through the alley between Atchison and Cleveland. Residents are asked to be aware of emergency vehicles that may have to travel the wrong way because of the street closure.

Mayor Steve Spebar said he does not know when the current White Castle building will be demolished. The company intends to donate items from the old restaurant to the city's Historical Society.

Spebar previously said White Castle wanted to build a bigger facility and parking lot with a more amiable drive-thru.

White Castle is investing more than $2 million in the new restaurant, and the city is looking forward to a grand opening, the mayor said: "I'm happy that the investment is going forward."

In other city news:

• Whiting will no longer pick up household hazardous-waste materials placed in alleys. They won't be accepted at the city's Public Works Facility either.

Batteries, oil paint, antifreeze and similar items can be taken to one of the Lake County Household Hazardous Waste Collection events that are scheduled in the county, including 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 19 at the Public Works Building, 1915 Front St.

The Lake County Solid Waste Management District website (lcswmd.com) has a comprehensive list of acceptable items, plus the collection schedule and locations.

The city is planning two additional collections for residents in the 46394 ZIP code, most likely in May and November.

Spebar said the waste materials had been stored at the Public Works Facility and the county would pick up the items annually. However, the amount of material the city stored last year "was overly excessive" and the county said it was cost-prohibitive to keep picking up that much.

"The last thing we want is the program discontinued, so that's why we've got to abide by county rules," Spebar said.

• Residents and businesses in the Whiting and Robertsdale area can take advantage of a Community Rewards Program that will allow them to travel the Cline Avenue Bridge at a discounted rate.

Those who qualify will pay a toll of $1; the usual rate is $2.75 for vehicles with an I-PASS or E-Z Pass transponder.

Two-axle vehicles and transponders can be registered at clineavenuetolls.com/Web/toll_discount.

Eligibility is maintained by making 10 or more trips a month across the bridge.

• Residents who have been calling "dibs" by placing chairs, cones or similar items in curbside parking spaces will risk having such items discarded by the Street and Sanitation Department if they are not removed by Monday.

"When there's snow, the city has always respected the right of somebody shoveling out a spot to put a marker there to save their spot," Spebar said.

But the mayor said the practice has been going on despite a mild winter, and no snow on the ground means there is no reason to reserve spaces.