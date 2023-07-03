WHITING — Retired amateur bowler Mike Jones was living in Hegewisch and working at the Strack & Van Til in Whiting when the manager came to him and asked if he wanted tickets to a Northwest Indiana Oilmen game.

The lifelong baseball fan, whose father told him he was a White Sox fan because they lived on the South Side, had never heard of the team. He didn’t know Oil City Stadium was at the eastern end of 119th Street in the shadow of the flare stacks of the BP Whiting Refinery, not far from Lake Michigan.

It was love at first sight.

“I was amazed at how beautiful the ballpark was the first time I saw it,” he said. “I didn’t know Oil City Stadium was there, living in Hegewisch. The first time I was on that field, and those guys in the dugout in the gold-and-brown uniforms, I knew this was the team I wanted to give my love and attention to. I’ve been to every game ever since.”

Jones has attended every Oilman home game since 2018 and makes his way to many road games, traveling as far as Elkhart 90 miles away to follow the Northern League team. He has homemade signs for every player on the summer collegiate team and loudly cheers his support for them individually.

“It’s unbelievable. Mike is our Number 1 superfan,” said Don Popravak, the Oilmen’s president and general manager. “He knows more about the team than anyone and is always updated on who’s coming up and who we’ve signed. He’s a great source of support and great to have out at every game. I don’t think he’s missed a game in the past five or six years. He follows the team more than I have, and I’m the general manager.”

Jones is such a dedicated fan that the team has given him lifetime season tickets and a part-time job in the front office. He was even invited down on the field to celebrate when the Oilmen won the Northern League title in 2018.

“He’s a nice guy and was a competitor in bowling. His passion stretches across a lot of things,” Popravak said. “He’s really the drumbeat of the team. I would love to clone Mike and have a thousand of him.”

Jones grew up as a sports fan on the South Side, going to Blackhawks games at the old Chicago Stadium and hating the Green Bay Packers. He followed the Bulls closely during the Michael Jordan era.

He was a bowler for 43 years, competing in 19 national tournaments and rolling 10 perfect 300 games in his career.

“Since I was a teenager, I wanted to be a professional bowler,” Jones said. “The sport of bowling was good to me. I had good achievements. My best moment was in 1995 at the national tournament in Reno.”

He bowled all over the country: Niagra Falls; Las Vegas; Huntsville, Alabama; Witchita, Kansas; and Corpus Christ, Texas.

He bowled at lanes on the South Side, south suburbs and Northwest Indiana. He bowled in six leagues six nights a week at places like Hegewisch Lanes, Blue Island Plaza and Plaza Lanes in Highland.

“I really love bowling. I thought I could become a professional. I was the Illinois state champion at age 13. But it did not come to pass. It’s a costly endeavor and I didn’t have the financial backing, so I stayed as an amateur.”

He bowled in state tournaments in Rockford, Illinois, and Lafayette.

“I developed an interest at an early age, practiced it and found that I liked it. I developed a desire to be better,” he said.

The sport evolved over time, such as when wood surfaces with lacquer finishes got replaced by synthetic surfaces. The perfect games that were such accomplishments in his heyday became more commonplace. Throwing strikes gained favor over the accuracy required to make spares.

Jones retired from the sport in 2015.

“I was still throwing the ball well then and did not want to go out as a has-been. I wanted to retire on my own terms.”

He moved to Whiting four years ago and walks to every home Oilmen game. It’s about a 10-minute stroll to the stadium.

“It’s part of the experience,” he said. “I’m retired now and it makes me happy to be able to walk to Oil City Stadium for fun on a summer evening. It’s nice warm weather.”

He brings a box of handmade signs, such as “Oilmen 11 Brek gives them heck.”

“I try to come up with a cute little saying that rhymes,” he said.

The players on the roster come from different colleges every season, and Jones gets to know each one. He holds up the signs the first time they come to bat or take the mound and cheers them on, with exclamations like “Great hustle.”

He follows rituals like sitting near the press box every game and applauding and clapping as the players are introduced, shouting things like “Let’s go Oilmen.”

“I have a loud voice and big voice and am good at yelling. It it’s empty my voice carries. You can hear me on the Facebook broadcasts,” he said. “I give it my all cheering on my Oilmen. I’m very passionate.”

He watches many games with his friend Dan Catlin and got his son Jaxon a gig as a bat boy, allowing him to be in the dugout with the players.

“He really loves the Oilmen. He’s a huge fan,” he said. “It’s exciting for him.”

The Oilmen date to 2012 and have since won three league titles in what was originally known as the Midwest Collegiate League and rebranded as the Northern League to honor the historic Northern League minor league. The team recently tied the franchise record for most consecutive wins with an eight-game leadership.

It opened up the rules to allow players who completed college but didn’t make it to the minor leagues so they have somewhere to slake their hunger to play. It’s expanded in Northwest Indiana in recent years, adding the Lake County Corn Dogs in Crown Point and the Griffith Generals. The Indiana Panthers play at Highland High School and the Southlake Vikings at Bowling Park in Hammond.

The league is looking to add teams in LaPorte and East Chicago as it looks to get up to 12 teams.

“The owner has a vision to bring baseball as something the family can do together during the summer,” he said. “In Whiting, they have a good facility in Oil City Stadium and really promote it.”

Jones is a fixture at the park, always decked out in Oilmen gear. The players know him. When the team won the title in 2018, they beckoned for him to come down on the field for the celebration.

“They gave me the trophy to hold and took a picture of me with it. I’ll always remember that.”

When they win, he walks around the concourse with a W sign he made. But win or lose, he’s always cheering on his team.

“I put a lot of emotional energy into the team and come to every game. I try my darndest to make it to the game and watch the broadcast if I can’t. I put a lot of time and energy into loving and caring for the Oilman. I love this team.”

