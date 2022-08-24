 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Part of BP Whiting Refinery shut down after electrical fire

Part of the BP Whiting Refinery was shut down Wednesday afternoon after an electrical fire broke out. 

WHITING — Part of the BP Whiting Refinery was shut down Wednesday afternoon after an electrical fire broke out. 

A large plume of smoke was seen coming from the facility about 4:30 p.m., according to a photo posted on Twitter. 

BP spokesperson Christina Audisho said the fire was extinguished and "affected units" were shut down. 

No one was injured, and there were "no known impacts outside the refinery," Audisho said. 

As of Wednesday night, BP was determining when the impacted parts of the refinery would be restarted. 

"BP remains committed to safe, compliant, and reliable operations at the Whiting refinery and everywhere we operate," Audisho said. 

