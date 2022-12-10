Phillie Phanatic, reindeer bring holiday spirit to mascot hall

WHITING — The community that introduced Pierogi Fest has now brought Phanta Claus to the Region.

With help from the Phillie Phanatic and others, the Mascot Hall of Fame put a new twist on the holiday season, and even though the Phanatic’s arrival was delayed a few hours, children were not disappointed.

While children waited, they had a chance to meet two symbols of the season, a pair of reindeer named Fireball and Bumble.

“Grandpa Al” Spajer, director of community engagement for the hall of fame, noted, “This is probably our biggest celebration to date. There’s a lot going on.”

Besides the Phanatic and reindeer, the program included crafts, a sing-along with Anna and Elsa from "Frozen," the Whiting High School band and choir, a hot chocolate bar and a chance to use the hall’s interactive exhibits.

“It’s Christmastime,” Spajer continued. “We try to be a lot of things for a lot of people, especially kids. We wanted to create a very festive atmosphere for a close-to-Christmas Saturday.

“We want people to come here and celebrate the holidays. It’s not just about the hall of fame. They can learn about mascots and more about the celebration of the holiday season.”

First to perform were the high school band and choir, directed by Patrick Petcher.

This is a busy season for the high school performers, including its upcoming holiday concert Monday. The choir was set to perform later Saturday at Whiting’s Christmas market.

“This is awesome,” Petcher said of the hall invitation. “A lot of the people who work here are my former students. They called, and I came running.”

The music director added, “This is what Whiting is all about as a small community. Everybody helps out.”

When the reindeer arrived, families headed outdoors to a small penned area where Fireball and Bumble munched on hay and pellets.

Amber Wilde brought the 8-month-old male pair from Whitetail Acres, a farm in Brookville, Indiana, near Cincinnati.

“They’re so sweet. They really are,” Wilde said. Her farm has 19 reindeer, all used for education and show.

Reindeer are the only deer in which the females have antlers, which they use, with their hooves, to dig out food from the snow. Their diet includes alfalfa, hay, beet pulp and pellets, and they have four stomachs.

Also known as caribou, reindeer can be found in North America, Siberia and parts of northern Europe, including Scandinavia. They can live 14-16 years in captivity.

Reindeer grow a new set of antlers annually. Their eye color changes in summer and winter.

Reindeer communicate by a burping sound, Wilde said. Also, they produce a clicking sound from the tendons in their ankles.

As for the Phanatic, Tom Burgoyne, his “best friend” for the past 35 years, said the popular mascot has been around since 1978. Today it makes about 500 appearances annually. Burgoyne said the Phanatic has played Phanta Claus in the past, including at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. The mascot was there for the hall of fame’s groundbreaking and is a member of the inaugural induction class at the facility opened in 2018.

“The Phanatic brings joy wherever he goes,” Burgoyne said. “He’s lovable. He loves you first, from a hug to a high five or a smooch with that big snout.”

Over the years, the Phanatic has become a world traveler, visiting Tokyo, Australia and South America. His home base is the Galapagos Islands.

The airline apparently misplaced the Phanatic’s costume, which did not arrive until early afternoon Saturday at the hall.

Meanwhile, families found ways to amuse themselves. Joyce and Tim Snelson, of Crown Point, watched as daughter Anastasia, 2, sat next to Reggy, the hall’s mascot.

Tim noted, “It’s nice to have something that’s kid-friendly.”

“And interactive,” Joyce added.

Another first-timer was Emily Fleig, of Valparaiso, who came with most of her family. “We came for the holidays, and the kids really enjoy it,” she said.

Bringing three children ages 3-9, Fleig said her crew enjoyed the games and videos. Daughter Ainsley, 3, enjoyed dressing up as a dinosaur mascot.

A regular at the hall, Grace Sampson, 15, of Hammond, said she appreciates the staff taking her around the facility in her wheelchair.

Chris Olson, of Evergreen Park, Illinois, brought his son Aaron, 12. Aaron’s favorite team mascot, not included in the hall, is Sir Purr of the NFL’s Carolina Panthers. The father and son also like Southpaw of the White Sox, a hall inductee.

Consuelo Rojas, of Chicago, came with her granddaughter, Eden Sierra, 3, who that day received a stuffed tiger the girl named Tony.

“The grandmother noted, “The hall of fame does a lot to make it festive.”

Mark Harbin, director of special events for the city of Whiting, said the hall program “brings families together. They bring in talent, like the Phanatic and reindeer, and it’s a great way to kick off the holiday season.”

