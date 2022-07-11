Pierogi Fest to return at 'full strength' with familiar food and new twists

WHITING — It's almost that time of year again where everyone is a little Polish, at least for one magical, starch-filled, belt-straining weekend in downtown Whiting.

After being canceled in 2020 and scaled back last year due to the pandemic, Pierogi Fest is returning in full force for its 27th year.

The wild and wacky festival celebrating traditional Polish cuisine like grandma used to make in the old country and the Region's deep-rooted Eastern European heritage will take place along 119th Street in downtown Whiting from July 29 to 31.

In addition to pierogi, grilled sausage, babushka-clad buscias, polka music, free-flowing Zywiec beer, official toilet paper, other questionable merchandise for sale and "you bet your dupa" T-shirts, Pierogi Fest this year will offer free gas — "from all the sauerkraut you can eat," organizer Tom Dabertin joked.

"First and foremost it will be safe and fun festival," he said. "It's known for its food, and we will have a full complement of food vendors with 1,200 food items on the menu. We'll have new items from new vendors like Doc's BBQ."

Known for its huge crowds and countless ethnic food offerings, Pierogi Fest added an additional stage for live music this year. The new Main Stage will join the Oliver Stage, Sheridan Stage, LaPorte Stage, Beer Garden Stage, Silver Streak Lounge and Pop-Up Stage, which all will host musicians day and night. Performers will play accordion music, polka, rock, covers and fiddle music throughout the weekend-long festival.

Favorites like the Mr. Pierogi Song Fest with the Pieroguettes, the Buscia Booking Show, the Polonia Polish Folk Song & Dance Ensemble, Eddie Korosa and The Boys from Illinois, the Ron Smolen Polka Band, The Eddie Wojcik Orchestra and the VonCrapp Family Singers will return, as will the Pierogi Toss and Pierogi Eating Contests.

"There's a lot of new bands, including an ABBA cover band," Dabertin said. "It will be a lot of fun."

Headliners include the Six-String Soldiers, an ensemble of active-duty U.S. Army soldiers who play country, folk and bluegrass. The group, which is part of The United States Army Field Band of Washington, D.C., has performed on Conan, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and The Today Show. The Six-String Soldiers will play on the Main Stage from 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. Friday after the parade.

"They're extremely well-known. They have half a million followers on Facebook," Dabertin said. "They play a lot of contemporary rock as well as CCR, The Beatles and John Denver. We're especially encouraging veterans to come out. We'll reserve 200 seats for them. They can contact American Legion Post #80 for reservations."

Allie Sealey, a singer-songwriter from California who has a Nashville residency at the famous Tootsies Orchid Lounge honky-tonk and is a Nurtec ODT spokesperson, will play original country and rock music on the Main Stage from 8 to 10 p.m. Saturday.

The beer garden this year will be opened up to all ages so that families can congregate there.

"It will still be 21 to drink, but families will be able to get in for the performances and food," he said.

Pierogi Fest will have Miller beers, Modelo, Polish imports and hard seltzers and lemonades.

"Beer goes with pierogi. It's as simple as that," Dabertin said. "This is one of the largest events in the Midwest serving Zywiec."

Anyone who's hungry won't be able to go more than a few feet from pierogi being sauteed in butter and onions on the grill. About 70 to 75 food vendors will be on hand, including Ace Catering, Babushka's Polish Foods, Beggars Pizza, Ben's Soft Pretzels, Big Frank's Sausage, California Donuts, Center Lounge, Chic Crepes, Dairy Belle, Dan's Pierogi's, Dumpling House, Gosia's Pierogis, Granny Franer's Homemade Noodles, Greek Delights, Ideal Bakery, Kasia's Deli Chicago, Marek's Authentic Polish Food, MJ Polish Deli, Pierogi Rig Puerco Loco & Caribean Style Pina Colada, Romano's, Skyline Snowie, Tata's Pierogis, The Original Strudel and Whihala Ice Cream Whiting.

While many of the vendors hail locally from Northwest Indiana and the greater Chicagoland area, many are coming in from as far away as Maryland, Pennsylvania and Georgia.

"Just about every type of food will be available," Dabertin said. "We'll have every type of American and Polish food, as well as Slovak, Hungarian, all different types of Mexican. We'll have halupki, Polish sausage, Italian sausage, cevaps, every different type of sausage."

Attendees can browse through a variety of vendors selling arts, crafts, tchotchkes and T-shirts like "Body by Pierogi" and "I'm Into Fitness – Fitness These Pierogis Into My Mouth." A few Chicago television news stations will broadcast live, and a PBS show about traveling across Indiana will shoot an episode.

Retired Chicago newsman Steve Baskerfield will again emcee the Polka Parade with the Lawnmower Precision Drill Team, Mr. Pierogi, Miss Paczki and goofy, self-parodying floats. It will kick off at 7 p.m. Friday from Forsythe Park in Hammond's Robertsdale neighborhood and proceed down 119th Street to Atchison Avenue, the same route it followed last year.

"It makes it a true Whiting-Robertsdale event," Dabertin said. "We're sticking with the new route because it makes it more enjoyable to watch, isn't blocked by the festival itself and the vendors prefer it. The parade was an interruption to food sales for an hour and a half. The overcrowding made it hard to see. We're going to have all kinds of peculiar, hilarious and crazy entries people should come out to see. I don't want to spoil it for anyone."

People also will be able to check out a NASCAR stock car for the first time.

Volunteers organize the annual festival, the largest in Northwest Indiana and one that draws visitors from far and wide and garners national media attention. They are working to put in extra security measures after the mass shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade, where seven people were killed and 46 injured.

"We've made several adjustments to make it as safe as possible," he said. "This is one of the safest festivals out there. It's a celebration and a great time to resume our lives. It's a great time to enjoy being American and ethnic, whether Polish, Slovac, Hungarian, Czech or other ethnicities. This is such a great country because it's a melting pot. Last year, it was kind of thrown together at the last minute, but this year it's full strength again with some new additional twists."

Pierogi Fest will take place from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday, July 29, and Saturday, July 30, and from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 31.

For more information, visit pierogifest.net.