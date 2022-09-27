Raises in store in Whiting

WHITING — The City Council is expected to consider 2023 budget ordinances on final reading at its Oct. 4 meeting, which include pay raises for most municipal employees.

The council at its most recent meeting heard ordinances for the civil city, sanitary and public library budgets on second reading, as well as ordinances fixing salaries for city employees and elected officials.

A public hearing was held in conjunction with the ordinances, but no members of the public addressed the council.

Councilman Nick Suarez, D-1st, serves as finance committee chairman and said the civil city budget increased by $516,000 compared to 2022.

"That's about a 5.8% increase," Suarez said.

Some of the larger increases in the civil city budget are for regular police and fire salaries, which would go up by 7.4% and 4%, respectively.

Suarez said there is an increase of $51,000 for animal control due to personnel costs because of a limited number of volunteers.

"So there was a full-time position added there," Suarez said.

All city personnel, other than police, fire and elected officials, would see a salary increase of 5% in 2023.

"The elected official salaries have been frozen at the 2022 level," Suarez said. "We did not take any salary increase for 2023."

The total civil city budget being considered is in the amount of $9,249,460.

The sanitary budget is set to increase by roughly $128,000 to a total of $2,250,134, which would represent an approximately 6% increase.

The proposed budget for the city's public library shows an increase of almost $70,000.

"This was primarily due to personnel cost increases," Suarez said.

Mayor Steve Spebar commended the council on not seeking a raise in 2023.

"It's much appreciated," Spebar said.

Council President Chris Sarvanidis, D-at large, said the council wanted to defer to city employees so there would be more money available for them as the economy's fight with inflation continues.

"We felt that we earn a good wage for what we do as council members," Sarvanidis said.

Spebar said the city tried to be as fair as possible with everyone as far as salary increases.

"We negotiated, I believe, two good contracts with police and fire, long-term, four years, longer term than normal," Spebar said.