WHITING — A "Battle of the Municipalities" will occur as Vision Quest and PanoramaNow Entertainment News search for high-quality talent to participate in Northwest Indiana's inaugural talent show.

"Anyone talented is encouraged to sign up," said Sue Baxter, PanoramaNow CEO and event organizer. "Whether you're a magician, gymnast or musician — it's wide open."

A maximum of 15 acts will participate in the event, which is sponsored by Notre Dame Federal Credit Union. The talent show will begin at 7 p.m. March 23 at the Mascot Hall of Fame Museum in Whiting.

Acts scheduled to perform are the Indiana Ballet Theatre, Train Rex Comedy Group and KALITA Magic. Magician and escape artist Matt Kalita, will present a $1,000 escape challenge to an attendant who's willing to tie him up well enough that he cannot escape.

This will be a semi-formal event, and tickets can be purchased for $25 at eventbrite.com. Alcoholic beverages and food will also be available for purchase at the show, Baxter said.

The entry fee for actors is $100. Each act can include up to four performers. Those interested in participating are required to submit photos, a video and a short biography about themselves and their talent.

"A lot of your talented people don't have the money it takes to promote themselves," said Baxter, who is a talent show judge. "This is a way for them to get discovered."

The top prize for the event is $500, and second- and third-place prizes will also be awarded.

NWI resident Mark Wilows will be one of the event's three judges. Wilows began his acting career by starring in a McDonald's commercial as a child. Jeff Gajewski, a member of an Elton John tribute band, will also judge.

Event organizers, who hope to make the show an annual celebration, encourage various chambers of commerce, cities and businesses to support the local talent by covering the entry fee for acts.

"It's a 'battle of the municipalities' so people can go root for their hometown talent," Baxter said. "We're trying to get the Region to come together as a whole community to support local talent."

Those with questions are encouraged to contact PanoramaNow at 219-464-9237 or Vision Quest at 219-921-4584.

"We're finding the heart of the community," said Becky Mateja, a Whiting resident and talent show producer. "Northwest Indiana isn't always recognized throughout our state, and I think we're going to help make a wave."

