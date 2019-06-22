WHITING — The young and young at heart came out in their favorite costumes to take part in the sixth annual Superhero Saturday event held on downtown 119th Street.
The celebration — a partnership between the city and the Whiting-Robertsdale Chamber of Commerce — had traditionally been held Father's Day weekend. But it was delayed this year so it would not conflict with the Mascot Hall of Fame induction festivities that took place last weekend on nearby Front Street.
There were costume contests for children, many of whom dressed as Spider-Man, although a wide variety of superheroes were represented.
Bounce houses, face painting and a superhero training camp that allowed youngsters to crash through a wall and crawl through an Aquaman seaweed tunnel were among the attractions.
"I think it brings people into our downtown area," said Mark Harbin, city director of special events. "They get to see what restaurants and retail shops that we offer."
Whiting resident Daniel Sylvester came with his 7-year-old daughter, Emi, who dressed as Wonder Woman.
"I love it," Sylvester said. "It's something for the kids to do on the weekend during summer break and they really enjoy it and they look forward to dressing up."
The family's goldendoodle, Marvin, even got in on the action as he wore a red Super Dog cape.
Adults also joined in on the fun, including Jesse Short, 31, of Michigan City.
Children kept having him pose for pictures in the large black costume he wore as War Machine, best friend to Iron Man.
Short builds his own costumes he wears to comic book events and sometimes donates them to charity. Short has been a superhero fan since he was a child.
"It's pretty cool to come out to something like this and see other people taking part in it and dress up and just seeing people kind of embrace the new pop culture that is the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies," Short said.
Lissette Diaz, of Whiting, also commented on the current popularity of the Marvel brand.
"There's so many little kids that are probably having the time of their lives right now, can't believe that they're seeing their heroes," Diaz said.
Among those was Diaz's 3-year-old son, Noel, who dressed like Spider-Man and was able to pose for pictures with adults dressed as characters such as The Flash.
A vendor village on Sheridan Avenue sold superhero action figures and Studio 659 on 119th Street offered fee comic books for visitors.
The day started with the young superheroes repeating an oath administered by Mayor Joe Stahura, in which they promised to use their superhero powers to protect the world from evildoers.
The sunny day was a welcome reprieve from recent rains and cooperated with a busy day in the city as Saturday also marked the opening of the WhoaZone floating water park at Whihala Beach.