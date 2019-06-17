WHITING — It’s not easy joining the likes of the Phoenix Suns Gorilla and Brutus Buckeye, but someone — or some mascot — has to do it. Hopefully the honorees’ heads don’t become too inflated.
In its inaugural induction Sunday, the National Mascot Hall of Fame honored four mascots from four sports venues:
• the Chicago Bulls’ Benny the Bull, who was introduced in 1969;
• the Chicago Blackhawks’ Tommy Hawk, who started in 2001;
• Sluggerrr, mascot to the Kansas City Royals, who first appeared in 2001;
• the Penn State University Nittany Lion, who dates back to 1904.
Enlarged likenesses of the honorees’ heads will now hang in the Hall of Fame, joining the other mascots named to the virtual hall, which started in 2005. The new hall opened in Whiting on Dec. 26, 2018.
The induction ceremony was part of a three-day weekend that executive director Orestes Hernandez called “craziness, silliness, and total fun.” Nearly 20 mascots made an appearance.
“This is the first step toward building what we’re trying to create,” Hernandez said. “We’re trying to build credibility. When people think Cooperstown (baseball), Canton (football), Springfield (Mass., basketball) and Toronto (hockey), we want them to include Whiting in that group.”
So why should anyone care about a mascot?
“We’re trying to bring awareness to the importance that mascots bring and what they do for their fans and the community,” Hernandez said. “They’re the unsung heroes of sport, going to hospitals, schools, and community events. We’re here to give them their due in the limelight.”
The 2019 inductees were nominated and voted upon by fans in 2017. Hernandez expects nominations for the 2020 class to be accepted this fall.
For Whiting Mayor Joseph Stahura, parade grand marshal, the hall is “part of a grand scheme.”
“We’re trying to build tourism,” Stahura said. “There’s still a lot to do. We want people to have fun, but also do some shopping and visit our business district.”
Stahura led the mascot parade, all 865 feet of it, from Oil City Stadium to the induction ceremony. All inductees, including those from the virtual hall, received rings and sports gear.
Dave Raymond, the original Phillie Phanatic, attributed the hall’s opening to the “fearless belief in how powerful fun can be.”
Raymond, the Phillies’ mascot from 1978 to 1993, challenged fans to promote the hall, to draw 75,000 visitors this year.
“This is a piece of Disney right here in Whiting,” Raymond said.
Leslie Reyes, a Whiting resident, took a photo of her son Preston, 4, with the Kansas City Chiefs mascot. “I live two blocks away and this is the first time I’m here,” Reyes said. “It’s something for the kids to do.”
Melissa Wojno, from Dyer, brought her three children, Rowan, 9; Declan, 8; and Sloane, 6, who eagerly posed with mascots.
“Mascots are fun and silly,” Wojno said, calling the hall “great for the community.”