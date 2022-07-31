Tossed or tasted, pierogies full of fun at fest

WHITING — One contest forced you to keep pierogies up off the ground. The other challenged you to keep them down.

The final day of Pierogi Fest featured the annual pierogi toss and pierogi eating contests. They are competitions for the slick of hands and strong of stomachs.

Naturally, it would not be Pierogi Fest without the unusual, and this year’s contests were delayed 30 minutes due to someone’s vehicle blocking the competition area. Contestants and the public waited for the tow truck, only to learn on its arrival that due to the vehicle’s angle of parking, the truck could not reach it.

“I’ve never seen so many people happy to see a tow truck,” festival chair Tom Dabertin said. “Unless it’s your car.”

Meanwhile, contestants waited and picked up pointers on how to toss and grasp the slippery and elusive dumplings.

Danny and Barbie Donuts, of South Haven, Michigan, were entering their first pierogi toss, and Danny Donuts’ strategy was simple: “Don’t blame your wife when she drops it,” he said. “That’s the key to a good marriage.”

Barbie added, “It’s all for fun.”

Jamie Binder and Brian Zeff, of Chicago, were among several couples predicting a win on their first try.

“My girlfriend is very careful, and she always saves me,” Zeff commented.

Another Chicago couple, Amy Kalas and Derek Brovold, turned to the buscias for advice. “You have to be gentle with it,” Brovold learned, “and open your hands like you’re cupping it, not catching it.”

Wearing pierogi earrings, Kalas also received a blessing from the buscias.

Teammates Chris Delgado and Joseph Abernante, who live just down the street, are veteran tossers. “You gotta hold the pierogi and toss it like a water balloon, not flip it,” Delgado said. "It’s like tossing a bean bag.”

With two local clergy, the Revs. Mark Peres from St. John the Baptist Catholic and Andrew Summerson from St. Mary’s Byzantine, doing the judging, contestants were greased for the competition. Although they took a step back after each round, the 18 couples entered could not move their feet while catching pierogies or face disqualification. The goal was to keep catching without letting the pierogies hit the turf.

After contestants dropped their pierogies onto the pavement, audience members chimed in with “eat it,” to which some obliged that request.

After two heats led to the finals, the Illinois duo of Nicole Kingsbury, from Elmwood Park, and Gabi DeLuca took first place.

Wondering if she could catch pierogies in her overalls, Kingsbury noted, “Why not? It’s all for fun, and we give everyone a few laughs. Besides, who would not want free pierogi?”

Kingsbury, who also entered the pierogi eating contest, said, “How cool is this, coming here from out of town and winning?”

DeLuca, who came to this country eight years ago from Warsaw, Poland, said of the victory, ”It’s in my Polish blood.”

The pierogi eating contest, a tribute to “gastrointestinal distress,” as Dabertin put it, was reduced from three to two minutes to down as many pierogies as physically possible. Elbows were off the table, and the only beverage permitted was one bottle of water.

Bill Zaffino, of Joliet, Illinois, was the top eater, scarfing down 29 pierogies. The key to his success? “Keep stuffing them in your mouth and put your mind somewhere else,” a tired but relieved Zaffino said.

Michael Lugo, of Lansing, last year’s champion with 23 pierogies in three minutes, finished with 19 in this year’s shortened contest. “Just stay consistent,” Lugo advised. “Be strong, but don’t be in a hurry.”

Mark Odrobinak, of Whiting, is another contest veteran. After finishing 23 pierogies several years ago, he only made it to 10 this year.

He looked at it this way: “This is all about getting together and having a good time.”

Asher Tomaszewski, 18, of Schererville, came with his own cheering section. The 6-foot-4, 280-pound defensive and offensive lineman from Chicago’s Mount Carmel High School is headed for Kansas State University. But first he came Pierogi Fest.

Tomaszewski finished with 10 pierogies to his gridiron credit.

“I’m a big eater,” he said, “but I did not prepare for this.”

Afterward, some contestants stepped away from the tables, glad it was over. Some were looking for more pierogies to take home.

As for Kingsbury, who downed nine pierogies, she had no regrets, but she knew what held her back.

“Too much beer,” she said.