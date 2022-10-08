Vampire-themed festival a wicked good time

WHITING — It was a blood-sucking good time on 119th Street this weekend, as the Wickedly Whiting festival that celebrates all things Halloween returned with a vampire theme.

Started in 2015 by the Whiting-Robertsdale Chamber of Commerce as a way to stand out from the plentiful fall and Oktoberfests held locally, what was once a one-day fest became a two-day affair last year with the addition of Friday evening to a full Saturday of scary fun.

Jenn Gunter-Peddycord, chamber manager, said that attendance last year was in the 20,000 to 25,000 range and that adding an extra day gives people the opportunity to not have to choose just one event to attend over the weekend.

She explained that the vampire theme was chosen this year to coincide with the 100th anniversary of a German silent film called “Nosferatu: A Symphony of Horror.”

“It’s actually one of the first horror films and the first kind of depiction of vampires on screen,” Gunter-Peddycord said.

She said signs were to be placed throughout the fest of famous vampires throughout the years, along with explanations of their significance.

“Our souvenirs this year are more vampire-focused,” Gunter-Peddycord said.

Additional food and craft vendors compared to previous years made it necessary to extend the fest one block longer, as it ran down 119th Street from New York Avenue to Central Avenue.

The fest was kid-friendly with bounce houses, games and rides for the youngsters, but those who wanted to be scared also had plenty of opportunities for that as volunteers roamed the street in menacing costumes and a haunted house was set up by Massacre Manor.

The brother duo of Donald and Thomas Plummer own Massacre Manor Haunted Attraction, which is a mobile haunted house they set up which includes lights, sound, special effects and live costumed actors.

It was their third time participating in the fest.

“It seems to grow every year,” Thomas said. “It’s gotten bigger. There’s more vendors this year. It’s expanded, and the crowds are great to us.”

Entertainment also included a family beer garden and costume contests for kids, adults and pets, as well.

Scheduled as a grand finale Saturday night was a show containing fire breathing, sword swallowing and even a live flesh suspension act.

New to the fest this year was an appearance by Northwest Indiana Paranormal.

“They are actually going to do a paranormal investigation of the local library here, Whiting Public Library,” Gunter-Peddycord said.

The cost to attend those investigations Friday and Saturday nights was $10, with proceeds going to the library.

Luis Ruiz, of Hammond, came to the fest for the first time.

“We saw that there was a pet costume party or costume contest, so we wanted to bring her to see if we can win,” Ruiz said.

Although his dog, Yuki, did not win, she drew plenty of attention in her adorable skunk costume.

Diana Davis, of Hammond, also made her first trip to the fest.

“I think it’s great,” Davis said. “You get to come out and meet people, see their pets and everybody else, and taste different vendors.”

Kira Andrews and Cayman Green, both of Hobart, walked down 119th Street dressed as cows as they took a break from working at one of the food trucks.

It was the first time either attended Wickedly Whiting.

“I think it’s cool, but I get kind of scared sometimes,” Andrews said.

She specified people in clown outfits were particularly frightening.

Frederick Williams, of Hammond, said the fest is a lot of fun for kids but also for adults.

“You get to unwind, let your hair down a little bit,” Williams said. “I really enjoy the beer garden, you know, and a lot of the live music acts that they have each year.”

Williams’ 11-year-old son, Amon, dressed in a dinosaur costume that completely concealed his identity.

He said it felt weird to walk down the street as a dinosaur.

“It feels good, but then again it feels like, embarrassing,” Amon said. “I don’t know why.”

John Tomczak had a full supply of scary masks to wear both while working and taking breaks from working at the Big Frank’s Sausage food tent.

He enjoyed giving people a good fright and remarked how large the crowd was Friday night.

“I think it’s a great concept,” Tomczak said. “People get together and have a good time, enjoy the Halloween spirit.”

The Hoosier Theater on 119th Street even got into the spirit as it advertised a special showing of the “Rocky Horror Picture Show” on its marquee.

Lots of attendees of all ages dressed in their Halloween finest as they strolled the street to sample foods or check out the various vendors that largely sold Halloween-related goods.