WATCH NOW: 'Buscias' entertain with annual cooking show at Pierogi Fest

WHITING — There’s nothing quite like a grandma, especially when she’s in curlers, knee-high stockings and plenty of lipstick.

Throw in a healthy use of the word “damn,” and you have the buscias, Polish for grandmothers, of Pierogi Fest.

Six women entertained Saturday with their annual cooking show, this year with a "Wizard of Oz" theme.

“There’s no place like home for a good meal, family, friends and camaraderie,” said Carolyn Kruszynski, one of the six, adding, “and a little Jeezy,” a Polish liquor.

A Robertsdale resident, Kruszynski said there aren’t many requirements for being a buscia.

“Being a grandma,” she explained, “means you take care of your family. She cooks, cleans, laughs and makes sure everyone is taken care of.”

Most of the buscias come from the Hammond-Whiting area, and most have been together nearly every year of the festival since 1993.

“We enjoy each other,” Kruszynski said. “Our cheeks hurt from laughing, and we love the interaction with the people.”

Those people come from all over, including North and South Carolina, Texas and Maryland. Buscias have met international visitors from Africa, Australia, Poland and the former Yugoslavia.

Media coverage also draws visitors, Kruszynski said. Some people discovered the fest on the Travel Channel. Others, she said, “saw it on the news in the morning and came in the evening.”

Sue Betustak, a 20-year veteran, said being a buscia is “just a lot of fun. We laugh a lot, and we meet a lot of people from across the area and the country.”

Theresa Meyer is a relatively new buscia of six years. Originally from Robertsdale and a Clark High School graduate, she now lives in Hobart. Her two daughters, both recent college graduates, were in the Oliver Street stage audience.

Besides the fun aspect, Meyer said, “I’m carrying on my heritage. My father came to this country from Poland in 1952. I was the third child, so I understand a little Polish.”

Meyer tries to continue traditions, such as the oplatki wafers at Christmas.

When it came time for the cooking show, John Lovasko, the husband of one of the buscias, led the women.

Dressed in bright green as the great and powerful Oz, Lovasko commented, “My wife talked me into this.”

Every show begins with the concoction of the libation because, as the buscias say, “Liquor lets everything go down better.”

This year’s “buscia brew” featured Blue Curacao, vodka and orange and pineapple juices and was topped with a maraschino cherry. The fruit juices, the women said, provide the drinker with vitamin C.

First up were cucumber sandwiches as an appetizer, followed by sausage and sauerkraut and homemade pierogies.

As Kruszynski noted, “It’s all safe, and, if not, they know where we live.”

Judging from audience responses, many people make their own pierogies. Recipes vary, but one constant, certainly among the buscias, is butter, from drenching to frying.

After eating these pierogies, Kruszynski said to women, “you’ll never have to use lip gloss again.”

Although the buscias cannot give samples of their cooking to everyone, they set up a table for two area women, Margaret Saliga and Ann Kruszynski.

Both women praised the meal. “Can I reserve a seat for next year?” Ann Kruszynski asked.

Saying they had “no damn time” to make desserts, the buscias provided their audience with Ding Dong chocolate treats in honor of the dead witch song from the Wizard of Oz.

There was also time for a game of pin the heart on the Tin Man. Using a cardboard cutout of the Scarecrow, Tin Man and Cowardly Lion, the buscias moved their target to further baffle contestants. For their efforts, contestants received a “deluxe” prize of either a giant lollipop or a soap-on-a-rope kit.

Gayleen Hume, of Stickney, Illinois, actually stuck the Tin Man.

“I loved the show,” said Hume, who is a little Polish. “They’re a blast.”

Carol Bobby, of Raleigh, North Carolina, was a first-time Pierogi Fest attendee, coming with her three sisters.

“The show was excellent,” said Bobby, whose mother is of Ukrainian descent. “They had so much fun doing their stuff.”

Rick and Melanie Aulbach, of Annapolis, Maryland, are also part of the family. “The show was fantastic,” Rick said. “They just flowed with their routines.”

Melanie Aulbach, who makes her own pierogies and has an apron her mother made in 1950, added, “I fell in love with the buscias.”

She said she combines her potato and kraut fillings in pierogies to “cut down the sourness.”

Diane Kaminsky, the buscia who made the sausage and kraut, said that regardless of one’s ethnicity, “we remind them of their grandmothers.”

Kaminsky is also passing down her cooking heritage to her young niece, Maggie Peller, of Whiting.

“This has helped me a lot,” Peller said. “I’m learning traditions and passing them on to a younger generation.”