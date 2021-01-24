WATCH NOW: Firefighters work to extinguish Whiting blaze

WHITING — Firefighters were called out around 9:30 p.m. Sunday to extinguish a structure fire at 1401 121st St. in Whiting.

The two-story brick building on the corner of 121st Street and Indianapolis Boulevard is home to a first-floor barber shop.

The heavily-traveled intersection was closed to traffic and extremely smoky as firefighters from Whiting, Hammond and East Chicago worked to put out what initially was reported as an appliance fire.

It was not immediately known whether anyone was in the building or injured due to the fire.

Officials also have not yet confirmed the precise cause of the fire.

