WATCH NOW: Pierogi Fest Parade signals life returning to normal

WHITING — Here’s one way to recover from a pandemic.

You cover your head in curlers and dress like your ethnic grandmother. You can also come as a witch, Santa Claus, or Mr. Clean, or ride an inflatable dinosaur.

Those were among some of the characters in Friday’s Pierogi Fest Parade. Delayed one year due to the coronavirus, the parade returned with a cast of characters that included a bank president/CEO.

“It’s great,” said Centier Bank’s President/CEO Michael Schrage. “We’ve been in a number of parades, and the crowds have really responded. This is where I grew up and played Little League.”

Although she was not an “official” buscia or grandma, Barb Raudonis of South Haven, Michigan, came dressed for the part with Sgt. Sauerkraut’s Polka Band.

“Oh, God, this is awesome,” she said. “We missed it. We look forward to this. It’s good seeing life returning to normal.”

Alex “Salty” Saltanovitz, of Munster, was also part of the polka band float. “I'm happy to have the parade back,” he said, adding that he liked the new and safer route. Instead of starting near Clark High School, the parade kicked off from Forsythe Park, on the other side of Calumet Avenue.