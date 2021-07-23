WATCH NOW: Pierogi Fest Parade signals life returning to normal

WHITING — Here’s one way to recover from a pandemic.
You cover your head in curlers and dress like your ethnic grandmother. You can also come as a witch, Santa Claus, or Mr. Clean, or ride an inflatable dinosaur.
Those were among some of the characters in Friday’s Pierogi Fest Parade. Delayed one year due to the coronavirus, the parade returned with a cast of characters that included a bank president/CEO.
“It’s great,” said Centier Bank’s President/CEO Michael Schrage. “We’ve been in a number of parades, and the crowds have really responded. This is where I grew up and played Little League.”
Although she was not an “official” buscia or grandma, Barb Raudonis of South Haven, Michigan, came dressed for the part with Sgt. Sauerkraut’s Polka Band.
“Oh, God, this is awesome,” she said. “We missed it. We look forward to this. It’s good seeing life returning to normal.”
Alex “Salty” Saltanovitz, of Munster, was also part of the polka band float. “I'm happy to have the parade back,” he said, adding that he liked the new and safer route. Instead of starting near Clark High School, the parade kicked off from Forsythe Park, on the other side of Calumet Avenue.
Dave Little of Lake Station, a school band director, brought his accordion to play while aboard a fire truck for Mr. Pierogi’s Fan Club. “I’m glad to see the parade back and people enjoying the festival, the food, and the wacky skits and crazy floats.”
Union Township Fire Chief Mark Werno was at the helm of the Westfall Township, Pennsylvania, fire truck carrying Little and others. He purchased the 1986 fire truck, which is still operational, three years ago.
“Last year was a hiccup,” Werno said. “It’s nice to be back.”
For some parade participants, the event has become a personal family event. As a tribute to their late matriarch, Lillian “Queen Lolly” Piatek, the Piatek family filled a float with members ranging from four months to 70 years old. Known for her potato and kraut pieorgis, Piatek died in August 2018, and the family has been a parade regular.
Retired tennis pro Mary Lou Piatek-Daniels of Dyer, one of Lillian’s daughters, noted, “It’s a beautiful tradition.”
Carol Knish, of St. John, Daniels’ sister, added, “It’s just an annual family tradition that gets us all together. We all grew up in Whiting and this is just fun.”
A newcomer to the parade was Carrabba’s Italian Grill from Schererville. “This is great exposure for the business,” said Stephanie Chappell from Carrabba’s. “I’ve seen how crazy this parade can get. We wanted to stick our toe in the door and hopefully get crazy next year.”
While some parade participants passed out promotional materials, Laborers Local 41 of Munster brought plenty of candy. The union’s Scott Sparks said his group has been in the parade several times. He cited the importance of “just getting back to normal and getting out here and having fun.”
Someone really dressed for fun was Whiting resident Mike Cox, who came as “Santa on vacation,” including a Hawaiian shirt for the jolly fellow. “I love it,” Cox said of the parade and festival. “You see people you haven’t seen in 10 to 15 years.”
Also ready for a good time were Joe Shimala of Whiting and his fellow precision lawnmower drill team members. Some of the mowers were metal, while others were wooden and another had carpeting.
Shimala joked that his team could have made the Tokyo Olympics, “but this was more important.”
“It’s a blessing,” Shimala said of the festival’s return. “This is the most fun we have every year. We just go crazy.”
Armed with water balloons and just waiting to make a splash was the Polish rowing team, better known as Legion Riders from Hammond American Legion Post 232. “We’re ready to have a good time,” said Toby Standley, director for the Legion Riders.
Joanne Dybel of the Robertsdale area, representing the Northwest Indiana Oilmen baseball team, called the three-day festival a “good experience.”
While Dybel was in Oilmen gear, Hannah Dominiak of Highland and her fellow dancing buscias from Dance Connection in Hammond were dolled up in their best curlers and house dresses. Dominiak added high-top black Converse and Pierogi Fest socks.
“What do I not enjoy?” Dominiak said of Pierogi Fest. “This is my favorite time of year. These people are my family and I get to do kooky things with them.”
Dominiak added that Pierogi Fest is about more than food and fun and being silly. “It shows this community coming together,” she said, “and that Whiting is one big family.”
Jim Racich of Munster got into the spirit, dressed like Mr. Clean, including all-white clothing. “A lot of people come to this festival, and the camaraderie is fantastic,” he said.
Going from white to green was Peter Rangel of Chicago. As part of Strack & Van Till Food Markets, Rangel came as a boxing pickle. He was nearly all green, except for his bright red boxing gloves. “It’s fun. I love it. It’s always interesting,” he said.
Waiting along the parade route were families and friends. Some, like Denise Barrera of Whiting, set up a tent, loading with food and drinks. “I love the craziness,” she said, adding that her husband Armando passes out beers to parade participants.
Lorena Santos of Whiting brought her son, Roberto, 2, who was awaiting candy treats. “I like the uniqueness” of the parade, the mother said.
The festival parade brought viewers from around the country. Bee Shattuck of Bloomfield, Connecticut, was just visiting, she said. “I came for the babushka ladies and Miss Chicken,” she noted.
Stacy Negrete of Lake Elsinore, California, came, as did her sister from New Mexico.
“We come every year. We were brought up here and we all went to Clark,” said Negrete, another fan of the babushka ladies.