WATCH NOW: Wacky parade kicks off wackier weekend

WHITING — If you’re into normal, better stay out of Whiting this weekend. Inspired by a popular Slavic dumpling, Pierogi Fest for more than two decades has been anything but normal.

It all kicked off Friday with the Polka Parade. Where else can you find women dressed as grandmothers and marchers processing with lawnmowers, not musical instruments?

For starters, there’s Tony Panek, of East Chicago, an Elvis impersonator pulling a rusty hand mower. He’s been in the parade seven years, each time coming as something different, including a hot dog and a space creature.

“This parade exemplifies what the Region is all about. You can’t get more Region than this,” Panek said. “There’s the people, the atmosphere and we’re by the mills.”

Lucky, the Northwest Indiana Oilmen mascot, would not give her real name, but she said, “I enjoy being a mascot and being with the kids. This parade is a lot of fun.”

The original idea for Pierogi Fest formed in the early 1990s when Marty Dybel, Tom Dabertin and Darlene Beerling had an idea to celebrate cultural heritage with a new festival in Whiting.

The city has a long history of blending many cultural and ethnic backgrounds from around the world into a community that is described as “totally unique, yet somehow remarkably familiar to visitors.”

No Pierogi Fest would be complete without the buscias, or grandmothers. That includes buscia wannabes like Barbie Donuts, of South Haven, Mich., who prefers to call herself a “buscia in training.”

But Donuts came to the parade armed. She was twirling what she called the world’s largest bathroom plunger. To be fair, she confessed, the 6-foot object was probably the largest plunger in Whiting that day.

“This parade is wacky, with no other parade like it,” Donuts said. “All the people are enjoying themselves.”

Since food is a big part of cultural identity, pierogies were chosen to honor Eastern European heritage, but the festival has never been exclusive to a single culture. Foods from other nationalities are welcome.

Union Township Fire Chief Mark Werno brought a yellow fire truck from Westfall Township, Pennsylvania, to the parade. Werno, who’s made several appearances at Pierogi Fest, called this his favorite parade.

“I’m here for the people,” Werno said. “They’re into this. They look forward to this.”

Riding on the fire truck was Dave Little, a band instructor brandishing his accordion. “I love playing here. It’s just goofy,” Little said of the parade. “It’s all about fun.”

Former tennis pro Mary Lou Piatek-Daniels returned with her family to honor her late mother, Lolly, who loved the festival and loved making pierogies. Also, she pointed out, Piatek in Polish means Friday. In honor of her great-nieces and nephews who now play tennis, Piatek-Daniels gave their float a tennis theme.

Once ranked as high as 15th in the world in tennis in 1982, Piatek-Daniels loves the parade and festival. “For the city of Whiting to put this on, it’s amazing,” she said.

The first Pierogi Fest in 1993 spanned only about 50 feet in length with only a handful of vendors and a few dozen people in the parade. Roughly 1,200 pierogies were served over about a day and a half. These days, the event is about a mile in length and the number of pierogies served is likely in the millions.

Joe Shimala, of Whiting, recalled those early parades because he’s been in all of them. This year he brought his son Houston and their Wayne’s World-themed (Pierogi On!) lawnmowers to the parade.

Shimala’s past entries included Slash from Guns N’ Pierogies, Raiders of the Lost Pierogi and John Travolski from Saturday Night Pierogies. He even mimicked Donald Trump to “Make Pierogi Fest Great Again.”

“I love the fact that they let you do anything crazy, and it’s encouraged,” Shimala said, recalling those early parades.

Those first parades were more of a mock parade, Shimala said, with the only entries being the buscias and the lawnmower guys, often dressed as women.

While some parade entries came in costume, the South Shore Roller Derby team came dressed as itself and planned to skate much of the parade route. Co-captains Rachel “Rae Gun” Mullins and Monika “Burkeserker” Burkes were ready to roll, having appeared in past parades.

The parade, Burkes said, is about “people getting crazy,” adding that her mother came from Poland and this was her first Pierogi Fest.

Mullins said it “is an opportunity for us to be part of the bigger community and maybe get new members.”

Roller derby is growing, the women said, with South Shore sporting two teams.

Representing another sports team, the Gary SouthShore RailCats, was Zachary Camp, 15, of Schererville. The team batboy was dressed in a special pink RailCats jersey for breast cancer and a pink tutu.

Camp commented. “This is my first Pierogi Fest, and it feels really good.”

A sophomore at Lake Central High School, Camp is on his school’s bowling team.

Dressed as a court jester was Hammond resident Dave Dolak. He used his musical background to build a hurdy-gurdy, an instrument that looks like a dulcimer and dates back to the Middle Ages.

“They want weird, and I’ll give them weird,” said Dolak, who teaches the science of musical instruments at Columbia College in Chicago. “Plus, I’m Slovak and from Whiting.”

Meanwhile, residents had their seating ready along the route.

Kim and Harold Rodgers, of Whiting, have seen every parade. “Since they moved the route, it’s been more enjoyable,” Kim said. “We love the buscias and the lawnmower guys.”

Frank and Carol Vargo also have Whiting roots. Frank retired after teaching 42 years at nearby St. John the Baptist School.

“It’s one of a kind,” Carol said. “Nothing like it on or off the planet.”