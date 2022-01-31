Whiting adjusts plan on how to spend Amreican Rescue Plan funds

WHITING — The City Council has unanimously adopted a resolution to adjust how the city will spend funds received from the American Rescue Plan Act.

The council initially adopted an expenditure plan in October to guide how the sum of $1,075,806.14 would be used.

Council President Chris Sarvanidis, D-at large, explained that at the time the city's fiscal body was required to adopt a plan and that the funds are restricted to certain uses, such as for infrastructure and to offset city losses caused by COVID-19.

A total of $600,000 has been earmarked for installation of a new water main to provide water service on 119th Street between New York Avenue and Ohio Avenue.

That amount remains unchanged from the original plan, but the $400,000 that had been dedicated toward the purchase of pumps for a detention basin to assist in automation of the facility has been reduced to $70,000.

"The reason for that is because there is a change in the type of equipment we're going to buy," Sarvanidis said. "So the difference that we're not going to spend at the detention basin is going to come to the city for lost revenue caused by the pandemic."

That means the amount now applied toward lost revenue has gone from roughly $76,000 to $405,806.14. But that amount will likely change.

"This is a fluid document," Mayor Steve Spebar said. "Expect in the future that $405,000 to shrink as we come up with different projects to fund for infrastructure."

