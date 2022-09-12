Whiting condo plans advance

WHITING — The city has taken a major step forward with its desire for condominiums to go up on a vacant lot on 119th Street across from Oil City Stadium.

The Redevelopment Commission considered the matter at its Sept. 6 meeting at which City Attorney Denise Sejna said there was one response received from the document submitted to the commission, referred to as a Request for Proposal.

"At this point, we feel comfortable in recommending to you that we make an award of the RFP to the Hutton & Hutton and Proxima Management Group based on their RFP responses submitted dated May 4 and subject to the negotiation of a mutually satisfactory development agreement," Sejna said.

The Redevelopment Commission agreed to go forward with the Hutton & Hutton/Proxima Management Group.

The price agreed on for the city-owned land is $222,500, but other details, such as parking requirements, must be addressed.

Mayor Steve Spebar said some underground parking is expected for the site, which has an address of 1637 119th St.

Spebar said the exact number of condos still has to be determined, but he anticipates a building consisting of four or five stories.

"They want to maximize the amount of units on that land," Spebar said.

The mayor said the development would benefit from the property's close proximity to the lakefront and the city's business district.

The plan calls for commercial business to be located on the first floor of the structure.

"Personally, I just don't want to see anything going in there that competes with 119th (Street) currently," Spebar said.

When the project starts depends on a development agreement being worked out and a certain number of condos being pre-sold.

"In the next year, we hope to be making significant progress on putting a shovel in the ground," Spebar said.

The mayor said that the project fits his desire for owner-occupied residences in the city and that he has been impressed with plans submitted by the selected group.

Spebar hopes to have a public forum this fall during which more finalized concepts can be presented.