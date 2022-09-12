Whiting condo plans advance

WHITING — The city has taken a major step forward with its desire for condominiums to go up on a vacant lot on 119th Street across from Oil City Stadium.
The Redevelopment Commission considered the matter at its Sept. 6 meeting at which City Attorney Denise Sejna said there was one response received from the document submitted to the commission, referred to as a Request for Proposal.
"At this point, we feel comfortable in recommending to you that we make an award of the RFP to the Hutton & Hutton and Proxima Management Group based on their RFP responses submitted dated May 4 and subject to the negotiation of a mutually satisfactory development agreement," Sejna said.
The Redevelopment Commission agreed to go forward with the Hutton & Hutton/Proxima Management Group.
The price agreed on for the city-owned land is $222,500, but other details, such as parking requirements, must be addressed.
Winning Hoosier Lotto ticket worth $19.5 million sold in Northwest Indiana
Driver killed in head-on crash with cop car, sheriff says
Driver shot on Cline Avenue, dies in hospital, sheriff says
Gary home on 'most endangered' list; preservation group, residents hope for revival
Region football game suspended after threat of violence
Portage restaurant employee nabbed smoking meth before work, police say
Hotel receives final approval from commission
UPDATE: Coroner ID's woman killed in Region crash with train
Two arrested outside Portage elementary school following claim of child kidnapping, police said
NWI Business Ins and Outs: A Simple Greek closes; Poke Bros, Chick and Shake, Bean Me Up Roastery, Naf Naf Grill, Domino’s and JEM MedSpa opening
Defendant looked at camera, fired shot that killed brother, court records allege
Driver sobs after learning he plowed into Portage home, vehicles after drinking, police say
Region driver dead, 4 children hospitalized following high-speed crash, police say
Over 600 single-family housing units could be coming to Crown Point
Valparaiso motorcyclist dead, 3 hurt in LaPorte County crash
Mayor Steve Spebar said some underground parking is expected for the site, which has an address of 1637 119th St.
Spebar said the exact number of condos still has to be determined, but he anticipates a building consisting of four or five stories.
"They want to maximize the amount of units on that land," Spebar said.
The mayor said the development would benefit from the property's close proximity to the lakefront and the city's business district.
The plan calls for commercial business to be located on the first floor of the structure.
"Personally, I just don't want to see anything going in there that competes with 119th (Street) currently," Spebar said.
When the project starts depends on a development agreement being worked out and a certain number of condos being pre-sold.
"In the next year, we hope to be making significant progress on putting a shovel in the ground," Spebar said.
The mayor said that the project fits his desire for owner-occupied residences in the city and that he has been impressed with plans submitted by the selected group.
Spebar hopes to have a public forum this fall during which more finalized concepts can be presented.
PHOTOS: First-ever Empanada Fest celebrates Hispanic food, culture
First-ever Empanada Fest celebrates Hispanic food, culture
Traditional dresses were among the items sold by vendors at the inaugural Empanada Fest held Saturday in Whiting Lakefront Park.
Paul Czapkowicz
First-ever Empanada Fest celebrates Hispanic food, culture
A long line of people wait for an empanada vendor at the first-ever Empanada Fest held Saturday at Lakefront Park.
Paul Czapkowicz
First-ever Empanada Fest celebrates Hispanic food, culture
Noah Watkins, of Whiting, is dressed as Señor Taco at the Empanada Fest held Saturday in Lakefront Park.
Paul Czapkowicz
First-ever Empanada Fest celebrates Hispanic food, culture
Yadhira Gonzalez, of Whiting, helps pour michelaguas for a customer at the Empanada Fest held Saturday in Whiting Lakefront Park.
Paul Czapkowicz
First-ever Empanada Fest celebrates Hispanic food, culture
Dancers with Ballet Folklórico Yolotzin were among the acts that performed at an inaugural Empanada Fest held Saturday in Whiting.
Paul Czapkowicz
First-ever Empanada Fest celebrates Hispanic food, culture
Dancers with Ballet Folklórico Yolotzin entertain the crowd at Whiting's inaugural Empanada Fest.
Paul Czapkowicz
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!