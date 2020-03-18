Whiting drafting benefit package for some affected by coronavirus

WHITING — Mayor Joseph Stahura issued a Local Disaster Emergency declaration, approved by the City Council on Tuesday, in regards to the coronavirus outbreak.
"It just gives us the flexibility to respond to the emergency as we need it," Stahura said.
He spoke of a benefits package being put together to help part-time employees, including school crossing guards and Mascot Hall of Fame workers, who have been impacted by the spread of the virus.
"We are working with them now to bring them back for miscellaneous tasks so they can actually get additional hours," Stahura said. "We were also looking at ways to compensate them for time that they lost, so that benefit addition will allow us to do both of those."
The Mascot Hall of Fame has been closed to the public since March 14 due to the virus.
Stahura said the city is exploring the option of "short-staffing" offices so people have less exposure to human contact.
The City Council also approved a resolution that waives certain procedures and formalities so business can be conducted without disruption during the pandemic.
The resolution gives authority to the clerk-treasurer to pay any valid claims that would have otherwise been presented at a City Council meeting not held due to the health crisis.
The clerk-treasurer would then present the claims to the City Council at the next public meeting.
The City Council had been scheduled to meet next on April 7.
Stahura said there is information on the city's website, whitingindiana.com, regarding actions the city has taken for the community in regards to the virus.
The Board of Public Works and Safety on Tuesday voted to cancel all special events and gatherings in public parks through May 28.
That includes the Easter egg hunt, pavilion rentals, tag days and any gathering of more than ten people.
The city has given authority to grant full refunds for all facility rentals through August 31.