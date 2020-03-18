Whiting drafting benefit package for some affected by coronavirus

WHITING — Mayor Joseph Stahura issued a Local Disaster Emergency declaration, approved by the City Council on Tuesday, in regards to the coronavirus outbreak.

"It just gives us the flexibility to respond to the emergency as we need it," Stahura said.

He spoke of a benefits package being put together to help part-time employees, including school crossing guards and Mascot Hall of Fame workers, who have been impacted by the spread of the virus.

"We are working with them now to bring them back for miscellaneous tasks so they can actually get additional hours," Stahura said. "We were also looking at ways to compensate them for time that they lost, so that benefit addition will allow us to do both of those."

The Mascot Hall of Fame has been closed to the public since March 14 due to the virus.

Stahura said the city is exploring the option of "short-staffing" offices so people have less exposure to human contact.

The City Council also approved a resolution that waives certain procedures and formalities so business can be conducted without disruption during the pandemic.