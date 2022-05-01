Whiting gets bump in ARPA funding

WHITING — The city has received more federal funds associated with the American Rescue Plan Act.

"We originally received $1,075,816.14, but we recently received an additional $2,036.05," Council President Chris Sarvanidis, D-at-large, said.

Sarvanidis said Mayor Steve Spebar had to resubmit a letter to the City Council indicating what the funds would be used for, and it recently unanimously approved an amended expenditure plan.

The funds are restricted to certain expenditures such as infrastructure and city losses caused by the pandemic.

Sarvanidis said the city still plans to use the money, including the additional amount recently received, for three purposes.

One is to install a new water main that will provide service on 119th Street between New York Avenue and Ohio Avenue.

Funds will also be used to purchase new pumps at a detention basin to assist in the automation of the facility.

The rest of the money will provide reimbursement to the city for lost revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In other news, the city has formally applied for a federal grant in an attempt to secure funds for the installation of an additional license plate reader and surveillance cameras on city streets.

The City Council had previously adopted a resolution in support of the grant application.

The city already has a license plate reader at 129th Street and Indianapolis Boulevard and would like to also install one at 119th Street and Indianapolis Boulevard.

"Also, we applied for an infrastructure grant for sewer lining," Spebar said. "Some sewers in the city will need to be lined sooner rather than later, and we're trying to take advantage of this opportunity that the federal government can pay for 75% of the projects that we will need in the coming years."

