Whiting gets bump in ARPA funding

WHITING — The city has received more federal funds associated with the American Rescue Plan Act.
"We originally received $1,075,816.14, but we recently received an additional $2,036.05," Council President Chris Sarvanidis, D-at-large, said.
Sarvanidis said Mayor Steve Spebar had to resubmit a letter to the City Council indicating what the funds would be used for, and it recently unanimously approved an amended expenditure plan.
The funds are restricted to certain expenditures such as infrastructure and city losses caused by the pandemic.
Sarvanidis said the city still plans to use the money, including the additional amount recently received, for three purposes.
One is to install a new water main that will provide service on 119th Street between New York Avenue and Ohio Avenue.
Funds will also be used to purchase new pumps at a detention basin to assist in the automation of the facility.
The rest of the money will provide reimbursement to the city for lost revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In other news, the city has formally applied for a federal grant in an attempt to secure funds for the installation of an additional license plate reader and surveillance cameras on city streets.
The City Council had previously adopted a resolution in support of the grant application.
The city already has a license plate reader at 129th Street and Indianapolis Boulevard and would like to also install one at 119th Street and Indianapolis Boulevard.
"Also, we applied for an infrastructure grant for sewer lining," Spebar said. "Some sewers in the city will need to be lined sooner rather than later, and we're trying to take advantage of this opportunity that the federal government can pay for 75% of the projects that we will need in the coming years."
PHOTOS: Women in Whiting history
Women in Whiting history
Corsets were used more than a century ago to squeeze women's curves into different positions to suit the latest fashion trends.
Doug Ross, The Times
Women in Whiting history
Gayle Kosalko models a fox stole at the Whiting-Robertsdale Historical Society Museum. When she was young, Kosalko used to play with the stole, pretending the fox could talk.
Doug Ross, The Times
Women in Whiting history
Women followed guides for reducing or enhancing their opportunities to become pregnant.
Doug Ross, The Times
Women in Whiting history
This fertility wheel was used by women to determine when they were most likely to become pregnant.
Doug Ross, The Times
Women in Whiting history
Feathers on a hat were once the height of fashion.
Doug Ross, The Times
Women in Whiting history
When women wore gloves for more than keeping their hands warm in winter, they used glove boxes like this one to store their gloves.
Doug Ross, The Times
Women in Whiting history
Women's fashion through the decades of Whiting's history is on display at the Whiting-Robertsdale Historical Society Museum.
Doug Ross, The Times
Women in Whiting history
An Edwardian hat and a 1930s beret are on display along with a vintage hat Marshall Field & Co. hat box at the Whiting-Robertsdale Historical Society.
Doug Ross, The Times
Women in Whiting history
Doug Ross, The Times
Women in Whiting history
Lace collars were used to make a dress more dressy.
Doug Ross, The Times
Women in Whiting history
Women's shoes have changed over the years.
Doug Ross, The Times
Women in Whiting history
This doll head dates back to Gayle Kosalko's childhood.
Doug Ross, The Times
Women in Whiting history
This atomizer was once used to spray perfume.
Doug Ross, The Times
Women in Whiting history
Simplicity patterns changed over the decades as women's fashions changed.
Doug Ross, The Times
Women in Whiting history
Creating the Marcel wave hairstyle popular in the 1920s took special tools and effort.
Doug Ross, The Times
Women in Whiting history
Gayle Kosalko holds a Toni home permanent kit. About half a century later, she still remembers the smell and feel from using the kits.
Doug Ross, The Times
Women in Whiting history
These are tools used by women to make themselves more attractive.
Doug Ross, The Times
Women in Whiting history
This is what the kinside of a home permanent kit looked like.
Doug Ross, The Times
Women in Whiting history
Mary Bercik was Indiana's first female mayor.
Doug Ross, The Times
Women in Whiting history
The Fortnightly Club in Whiting met every other week, as the name implies. The club used elaborate personalized menus for its events.
Doug Ross, The Times
