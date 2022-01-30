Whiting hires firefighters, police officer

WHITING — The recent hiring of two probationary firefighters brings the city's fire department up to full strength at 15 members, Mayor Steve Spebar said.
Manuel Paredes comes to the department with five years of experience with the East Chicago and Hobart fire departments, and Walter Trout brings four years of experience with the Gary Fire Department.
"We're happy with the new hires, and we think they will be a great addition to our department," Spebar said.
The city also recently added a probationary police officer to the force.
"Alexander Powell previously served in East Chicago," Spebar said. "He has some street experience, and we're looking forward to him being an addition to the police department, also."
Powell's hiring makes it 16 active members in the police department.
Spebar said the city wants to add two more officers to bring the department up to full strength at 18 members.
