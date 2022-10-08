Whiting inks new agreement with firefighters

WHITING — Whiting administrators have signed off on a new contract with the city's firefighters.

Final approval of budget and salary ordinances and the new labor agreement were among the items addressed at the most recent meeting of the Whiting City Council.

The new contract, which is effective Jan. 1, is a four-year agreement.

"We agreed to a longer-term contact than normal," Mayor Steve Spebar said. "There was some give-and-take in the contract. I think it's fair for both parties."

The City Council approved the new contract unanimously,

It provides 4% salary increases in 2023, 2024 and 2025, along with a 3% increase in 2026.

The council also approved unanimously on third and final readings ordinances for the 2023 civil city, sanitary and public library budgets, as well as ordinances fixing salaries for city employees and elected officials in the coming year.

The total civil city budget approved is in the amount of $9,249,460.

Councilman Nick Suarez, D-1st, told the council at an earlier meeting that the civil city budget increased by $516,000 compared to 2022.

The sanitary budget shows an increase of approximately $128,000 compared to 2022, for a total of $2,250,134.

Elected officials will take no salary increase in 2023, while all other city personnel, besides police and fire, will get a 5% increase.

Regular police salaries will increase by 7.4%, and fire salaries will go up by 4%.

In other city news, Spebar said a permit has been received from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to allow work on revetment. He said the plan is to begin this fall to buttress the shoreline at its most sensitive areas before the weather changes, with work to continue in the spring.

Spebar also said a project that would add 11 new single-family homes on Center Street, parallel to the railroad tracks, is going forward.

"Instead of awarding 11 homes to one developer, it will be a split award," Spebar said.

He said that the plan is to involve two developers and that there will be a formal awarding of the project next month.