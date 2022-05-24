 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert urgent

Whiting interviews possible developers for condo complex

  • 0
Whiting interviews possible developers for condo complex

Whiting has begun interviewing potential developers as it seeks to have condominiums built on 119th Street across from Oil City Stadium.

 Paul Czapkowicz, file, The Times

WHITING — The city has begun interviewing potential developers as it seeks to have condominiums built on 119th Street across from Oil City Stadium, as well as new homes on Center Street.

"That process will take a few weeks, but it has begun," Mayor Steve Spebar told the City Council recently.

Spebar said a few developers have already expressed interest.

"We're interviewing for condominiums with commercial on the first floor and then for 11 single-family homes on Center Street, parallel to the railroad tracks," Spebar said.

The mayor is hopeful construction of the homes will begin this year and the condos next year.

The number of condominiums has yet to be determined and will depend on what plan is chosen from a particular developer.

Spebar has called both projects major developments for a city the size of Whiting, and both fit his preferred strategy of buying parcels of land to create single-family, owner-occupied residences.

People are also reading…

"We want the people that are going to be here for a while that make a commitment to our community, that get involved in our community," Spebar said.

The mayor said the city wants families with children in the school system and people with disposable income who can spend that money in the downtown business district.

"I think this all will be residual effects of this development," Spebar said.

City attorney Denise Sejna told the council at the same meeting the city's Redevelopment Commission has closed on the purchase of properties at the southeast corner of New York Avenue and 121st Street.

Spebar said three buildings with seven units sit there now.

"Our plans are to knock those down and build two single-family homes," Spebar said.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Whiting gets bump in ARPA funding

Whiting gets bump in ARPA funding

"We originally received $1,075,816.14, but we recently received an additional $2,036.05," Council President Chris Sarvanidis, D-at-large, said.

Whiting eyes camera purchase

Whiting eyes camera purchase

Brian Lowry is in charge of the grant application for the city and said approximately $65,000 is being sought for a license plate reader and about $150,000 for cameras.

Watch Now: Related Video

China: Leak sheds new light on China's 're-education' camps

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts