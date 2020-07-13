Whiting mayor orders Whihala Beach closed indefinitely

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WHITING — People looking to spend a summer's day at the beach no longer will be able to lay out on the sand or swim in Lake Michigan at Whiting.

Mayor Joe Stahura said Whihala Beach will be closed until further notice, starting Wednesday, due to unusually large crowds at the beach that are unable to consistently follow social distancing guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"We've witnessed an alarming disregard of all COVID-19 protocol and park supervision in recent weeks," Stahura said. "We no longer feel confident that we can provide a reasonably safe 'health' environment for our patrons."

The Democratic mayor said Whiting Lakefront Park also will be closed to vehicular traffic starting Wednesday, though bike and walking trails will remain open for pedestrian use.

In a statement, Stahura said he regrets having to close the beach.