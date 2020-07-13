Whiting mayor orders Whihala Beach closed indefinitely

WHITING — People looking to spend a summer's day at the beach no longer will be able to lay out on the sand or swim in Lake Michigan at Whiting.
Mayor Joe Stahura said Whihala Beach will be closed until further notice, starting Wednesday, due to unusually large crowds at the beach that are unable to consistently follow social distancing guidelines amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"We've witnessed an alarming disregard of all COVID-19 protocol and park supervision in recent weeks," Stahura said. "We no longer feel confident that we can provide a reasonably safe 'health' environment for our patrons."
The Democratic mayor said Whiting Lakefront Park also will be closed to vehicular traffic starting Wednesday, though bike and walking trails will remain open for pedestrian use.
In a statement, Stahura said he regrets having to close the beach.
But with record-high Lake Michigan water levels already reducing the beach area, and the ongoing need for people to stay at least six feet apart from others, he said it's in the best interest of the city and its park patrons the beach be closed.
NWI Oilmen vs. MCL Minutemen
NWI Oilmen vs. MCL Minutemen
NWI Oilmen vs. MCL Minutemen
NWI Oilmen vs. MCL Minutemen
NWI Oilmen vs. MCL Minutemen
NWI Oilmen vs. MCL Minutemen
NWI Oilmen vs. MCL Minutemen
NWI Oilmen vs. MCL Minutemen
NWI Oilmen vs. MCL Minutemen
NWI Oilmen vs. MCL Minutemen
NWI Oilmen vs. MCL Minutemen
NWI Oilmen vs. MCL Minutemen
NWI Oilmen vs. MCL Minutemen
NWI Oilmen vs. MCL Minutemen
NWI Oilmen vs. MCL Minutemen
NWI Oilmen vs. MCL Minutemen
NWI Oilmen vs. MCL Minutemen
NWI Oilmen vs. MCL Minutemen
NWI Oilmen vs. MCL Minutemen
NWI Oilmen vs. MCL Minutemen
NWI Oilmen vs. MCL Minutemen
NWI Oilmen vs. MCL Minutemen
NWI Oilmen vs. MCL Minutemen
NWI Oilmen vs. MCL Minutemen
Gallery
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.