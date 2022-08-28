Whiting plans inaugural Empanada Fest

WHITING — Move over, pierogi. Another stuffed food item is getting ready to step into the spotlight in the city.

The first Whiting Empanada Fest will be from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Sept. 10 in Whiting Lakefront Park.

The fest is a collaboration between the newly formed Whiting Hispanic Heritage Organization and the Whiting Parks Department.

The Whiting Hispanic Heritage Organization was formed at the start of this year, and its founder and chairperson is Whiting Councilwoman Rebeca Uñate Michko, D-2nd.

Both of her parents came from Mexico.

"We haven't had anything for Hispanic Heritage (Month) at all, that I can think of," Uñate Michko said.

Empanada Fest has been the main focus of the new organization as it plans a full day of fun and Latin American flavor, with music playing a big part.

Mariachis, a salsa band and traditional Mexican dancing are all scheduled for the fest.

"We've got a contract with Latin Satin Soul to close it out," Uñate Michko said.

There will also be a beer garden and, of course, empanadas will be featured.

Described as a type of turnover with a sweet or savory filling, the tasty treat is commonly baked or fried.

Adi Cruz, a member of the Whiting Hispanic Heritage Organization who also serves as parks superintendent, came up with the idea to call it Empanada Fest.

"That's brilliant because it looks like a pierogi," Uñate Michko said.

Empanada Fest is a sort of takeoff on the city's popular Pierogi Fest that occurs each July and glorifies the dumpling closely associated with Eastern European cultures.

"What I'm familiar with is pastelillos, which is a Puerto Rican version of an empanada," Cruz said. "And I know a lot of people aren't familiar with that term."

Araceli Gomez, also a member of the Whiting Hispanic Heritage Organization, said that empanadas can be found all over Latin America and that most cultures have similar foods, such as pierogis, wontons and calzones.

Other food offerings will include authentic Mexican desserts, and there will also be games for children.

Mayor Steve Spebar gave the go-ahead to use the park for the festival.

"We're celebrating the ethnic diversity of Whiting," Spebar said.

He said the most recent census numbers showed the percentage of Hispanic people in Whiting as being in the high 30s, and that it has likely risen since.

"It's a significant portion of our population," Spebar said.

Empanada Fest will be held right before the start of National Hispanic Heritage Month, which runs from Sept. 15 to Oct. 15.

The inaugural fest is being presented by Notre Dame Federal Credit Union. Interested vendors or sponsors can email WhitingHHO@gmail.com for more information.

Admission to the fest is free while there is a $5 charge for parking.

The Whiting Hispanic Heritage Organization consists of members who reside in Whiting or the Robertsdale section of Hammond.

One of the goals of the organization is to develop action committees to address the challenges of members of the Hispanic population in areas such as education, health, employment and public safety.

The organization also wants to celebrate Hispanic history and contributions to the Whiting/Robertsdale community and in the entire United States.

Cruz said the organization may establish some type of scholarship program in the future.