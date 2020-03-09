Whiting plans to capitalize on its lakefront

"Our acquisition of hundreds of parcels of property over the last five years has now laid the groundwork for the next five, maybe even 10 years of commercial and residential growth," Stahura said. "We're landlocked, so we can't really look at putting single-family homes like our south county friends are."

He said that necessitates doing high density development.

"So we're leaning toward the first round of several hundred apartment units going up, along with commercial, so for mixed-use development," Stahura said. "And then moving into potential condominiums and additional single family off of that development."

Thirty-two apartments will be added in the city once a mixed-use development is completed later this year at the site of the old Illiana Hotel at 119th Street and Atchison Avenue.

"You'll see the next couple waves of development will happen in the Stadium District," Stahura said.

That includes a structure with residential units that Stahura said will be located across from Oil City Stadium and could begin to go up as soon as this year.

That will likely be followed by the long-awaited addition of a hotel in the city, almost certainly also within the Stadium District, if the parking situation can be worked out.