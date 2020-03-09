Whiting plans to capitalize on its lakefront

WHITING — The BP Whiting Refinery that has operated here for 130 years is a city landmark.
But looking to the future, the city is trying to establish an economy that is not driven so heavily on the success of the refinery.
"The refinery is going to be a big part of our history for years to come," Whiting Mayor Joseph Stahura said. "But we can't be totally reliant on a refinery for everything. So we're trying to build an economy outside of the refinery gates. And that all started with the lakefront."
Stahura called a $50 million development of the city's lakefront that was completed in 2014 a "legacy project" that will set the tone for Whiting for years to come.
He said with an enhanced beach and additional amenities in Whiting Lakefront Park, the city is now trying to work off of that development to bring visitors to Whiting as it attempts to establish a tourist economy.
"We're trying to program the park now to maximize its potential," Stahura said.
The possibility of offering boat tours of the Lake Michigan shoreline is one idea the city has in mind to draw more people to the lakefront.
There is also a plan to establish kiosks so people can rent bikes, scooters and pedal cars to increase the level of activity in the lakefront park.
Stahura continues to hope for the construction of a destination "super" playground in the park as a way to attract people from outside the community and extend the summer season.
It would be located near the existing playground equipment in the park, some of which would be incorporated into the new playground, while other pieces would be replaced.
But the level of Lake Michigan is creating a problem that needs to be addressed before as much as $3.5 million is invested in a destination playground.
"We need to make sure we have all of the other issues resolved, including additional drainage to help the current level of flooding that's occurring out there," Stahura said.
With its ultra-popular Pierogi Fest held each July leading the way, the city already draws way more visitors than its estimated figure of 5,000 residents.
"We're approaching what we think is 1 million people visiting Whiting every year," Stahura said. "I'm not sure we're there yet, but between our special events and our festivals and the lakefront summer activity, baseball games at Oil City Stadium, the Mascot Hall of Fame, we're getting close to tipping that million person visitor number."
The thought is the investment in the lakefront will attract not only visitors but new residents to the city, for which additional housing is needed, the mayor said.
"Our acquisition of hundreds of parcels of property over the last five years has now laid the groundwork for the next five, maybe even 10 years of commercial and residential growth," Stahura said. "We're landlocked, so we can't really look at putting single-family homes like our south county friends are."
He said that necessitates doing high density development.
"So we're leaning toward the first round of several hundred apartment units going up, along with commercial, so for mixed-use development," Stahura said. "And then moving into potential condominiums and additional single family off of that development."
Thirty-two apartments will be added in the city once a mixed-use development is completed later this year at the site of the old Illiana Hotel at 119th Street and Atchison Avenue.
"You'll see the next couple waves of development will happen in the Stadium District," Stahura said.
That includes a structure with residential units that Stahura said will be located across from Oil City Stadium and could begin to go up as soon as this year.
That will likely be followed by the long-awaited addition of a hotel in the city, almost certainly also within the Stadium District, if the parking situation can be worked out.
"You only can park so many cars in a given area and the number of cars you can park limits to what development you can do in that area," Stahura said.
A parking deck or garage are options being considered.
Stahura has not completely closed the door on the possibility of a hotel within the lakefront park footprint, but said the logistics of pulling off a project like that and public sentiment against locating a hotel there make it less likely than within the Stadium District.
He said the next phase after the hotel would be another residential unit in a yet to be determined location.
"And then, simultaneously, we're talking to developers about doing development along the Indianapolis Boulevard corridor," Stahura said. "We've acquired some property there."
Stahura expects the quality of life improvements associated with the lakefront development and the addition of residential units to have a positive effect on the city's housing stock.
"We're going to have significantly higher population in the community because we're going to put hundreds of new residential units in place," he said. "We're going to have an active lakeshore that is even bigger and better than it is today."