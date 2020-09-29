Whiting schools to begin hybrid learning next week

“We hope positivity rates continue to decrease and/or stay low so that we can move to having all students here every day,” Scroggins said. “We would still continue to offer the e-learning option to families who would need it.”

With just more than half of students returning in person with hybrid learning, physical class sizes are expected to be small. Scroggins said in-person classes at the secondary level likely will be between eight to 15 students.

The district issued more than 500 devices to students in need at the start of the year for virtual learning. Those devices will stay with students, Scroggins said, for use on days they are assigned for at-home learning.

Administrators are making changes now for when students attend class in person beginning Monday.

Middle and high school students will be assigned the same Chromebook to check out and back in at the beginning and end of each school day. Locker use will be limited to about three times per day and masks will be mandatory for everyone.