Whiting schools to begin hybrid learning next week

WHITING — The School City of Whiting is preparing to bring students back to in-person learning for the first time in six months.
The school district will transition to a hybrid learning model next week after it reopened its school year in a full-virtual learning environment due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Students are expected to attend class in-person and from home on an alternating A-B schedule. The district will continue offering remote learning as an option through the end of the semester, and teachers will lead classes synchronously for both in-person and e-learning students.
School leaders are expecting 638 students, which is about 56% of Whiting’s student population, to return in person, with 215 returning at Nathan Hale Elementary, 141 at Whiting Middle School and 282 at Whiting High School, Superintendent Cynthia Scroggins said in a Monday night school board meeting.
The alternating A-B schedule will apply to students in kindergarten through 12th grade, while the district’s pre-kindergarten program will see no change to its half-day model.
District leaders decided to transition to a hybrid model to expand students' in-person instructional time while also weighing county and community positivity rates.
School officials will continue monitoring data before making any decisions to change its hybrid learning model.
“We hope positivity rates continue to decrease and/or stay low so that we can move to having all students here every day,” Scroggins said. “We would still continue to offer the e-learning option to families who would need it.”
With just more than half of students returning in person with hybrid learning, physical class sizes are expected to be small. Scroggins said in-person classes at the secondary level likely will be between eight to 15 students.
The district issued more than 500 devices to students in need at the start of the year for virtual learning. Those devices will stay with students, Scroggins said, for use on days they are assigned for at-home learning.
Administrators are making changes now for when students attend class in person beginning Monday.
Middle and high school students will be assigned the same Chromebook to check out and back in at the beginning and end of each school day. Locker use will be limited to about three times per day and masks will be mandatory for everyone.
Classrooms and restrooms will be cleaned regularly, hand sanitizing stations will be posted throughout school buildings, and hallways and stairwells will be marked for one direction of travel.
“We are ready, as ready as we can be,” Nathan Hale Elementary Principal Julie Pearson told the school board Monday. “We know that it’s not going to be perfect. I think that’s one thing I've tried to communicate to staff and to parents, we’re trying to do the best that we can.”
Whiting will follow others in Northwest Indiana that opted for an in-person model. The Crown Point Community School Corp. and Duneland School Corp. both began their school years with hybrid learning and have set plans to bring students back for additional in-person days starting in October.
Portage Township Schools — which was among the first Northwest Indiana districts to announce a full virtual reopening — will bring its secondary students back to school buildings with hybrid instruction beginning Oct. 20.
More information about Whiting’s hybrid learning plan is available by visiting individual school pages on the district’s website at www.whiting.k12.in.us.
