Whiting students restore memories of deceased

WHITING — Nohemi Saavedra's students did their part to unite the living and the dead. And it had nothing to do with Halloween.
Saavedra teaches Spanish at Whiting High School, and her students worked on memorial projects for Day of the Dead.
In her second year at WHS, Saavedra assigned students to build an altar with ofrendas (offerings) in memory of a deceased relative, pet, or celebrity.
“We have a lot of Hispanic students here, and a lot of them know nothing about ofrendas. Their parents did not pass this on,” Saavedra said. “I want them to be immersed in their culture. It’s not about being sad at death, but happy.”
Day of the Dead, or Día de los Muertos, is a two-day Hispanic celebration of life that pays respect to the deceased. Families create altars with ofrendas and mementos of the departed. In addition to bright flowers, mementos might include photos of the deceased and their favorite foods.
Despite Day of the Dead’s proximity to Halloween, the two holidays are unrelated.
On Nov. 1, it is believed, children who have died return as angelitos (little angels) and, on Nov. 2, deceased adults (difuntos, deceased) show up for the festival.
Family members prepare weeks in advance by creating altars, decorating burial sites and cooking special foods.
Saavedra’s students produced 130 altars loaded with bright colors, photographs of the deceased and something that reflected the person. The altars will be displayed around school, Saavedra said.
Emily Strezo, 16, whose ancestry is Slovak, dedicated her altar to her late grandfather, Fred Strezo, who died two weeks ago. Her ofrendas included photos of her grandfather, including a First Communion shot, a deck of playing cards and his Sudoku book.
“It was nice to look back and be able to put all this together,” Strezo said.
Spaniards arriving in the New World introduced Catholicism to the indigenous peoples, blending traditions and beliefs to create new customs. Day of the Dead became a mixture of Aztec and Catholic influence. One Aztec god, the “lady of the dead,” supposedly watched over the bones of the deceased and swallowed the stars during the day.
The Catholic Church rejected Aztec gods and observes All Saints Day Nov. 1 and All Souls Day Nov. 2. Mexican culture transformed the holiday to include altars, food, music and visits to gravesites at night.
Daniela Jimenez, 16, built an altar for her late grandfather, Gerado Rivera, who died in 2019. She included photos of the man and a cowboy hat, along with tortillas, his favorite food and Coke, his favorite beverage.
“This brings back memories I have of him,” Jimenez said. “We were not close, but he was a hard-working man. He dropped out of school to provide for his family. He immigrated from Mexico to work in the steel mills.”
Sebastian Navarro, 16, honored his late uncle, Robert Navarro, with his ofrendas. The student included photos and tamales for his uncle’s favorite food. The late Navarro also loved baseball, and his nephew included skulls with the stitching of baseballs.
A common Day of the Dead image is a smiling decorated skull. Saavedra explained that skulls of sugar were used to teach children about not fearing death
Other Spanish-speaking countries observing Day of the Dead include Colombia, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Peru and Venezuela.
Liana Alvarez, 15, recalled her late grandfather, Richard Furman, dead about seven years. She included musical instruments and a pepper shaker because “he put pepper on everything he ate,” Alvarez recalled.