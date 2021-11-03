Whiting students restore memories of deceased

WHITING — Nohemi Saavedra's students did their part to unite the living and the dead. And it had nothing to do with Halloween.

Saavedra teaches Spanish at Whiting High School, and her students worked on memorial projects for Day of the Dead.

In her second year at WHS, Saavedra assigned students to build an altar with ofrendas (offerings) in memory of a deceased relative, pet, or celebrity.

“We have a lot of Hispanic students here, and a lot of them know nothing about ofrendas. Their parents did not pass this on,” Saavedra said. “I want them to be immersed in their culture. It’s not about being sad at death, but happy.”

Day of the Dead, or Día de los Muertos, is a two-day Hispanic celebration of life that pays respect to the deceased. Families create altars with ofrendas and mementos of the departed. In addition to bright flowers, mementos might include photos of the deceased and their favorite foods.

Despite Day of the Dead’s proximity to Halloween, the two holidays are unrelated.

On Nov. 1, it is believed, children who have died return as angelitos (little angels) and, on Nov. 2, deceased adults (difuntos, deceased) show up for the festival.