Whiting teen shot in head pronounced dead; case remains under investigation

WHITING — A teenage boy who was shot in the head Saturday was pronounced dead late Tuesday, the Cook County medical examiner's office said.

His family remembers him as an active young man who was a sophomore at Whiting High School.

Jacob Zavala, 16, of Whiting, was declared dead about 9:20 p.m. Tuesday. Javier Zavala, his father, said his son will be greatly missed by family and friends.

"Everyone is taking it hard," Javier Zavala said. "He is going to be very missed. We love him and we are all just sad this happened to him."

His father said the teen enjoyed playing sports, particularly football and baseball, and loved playing video games with his friends.

"He was very active and very happy, and also stubborn," Javier Zavala said. "He was a very curious person, just curious with life itself."

The cause and manner of Jacob Zavala's death were pending further investigation as of Wednesday evening. He was an organ donor, according to the medical examiner's office.

Whiting Police Chief Don Greer said Tuesday he was not able to disclose additional details about last week's shooting.