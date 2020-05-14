WhoaZone a no-zone after season canceled

The city's Mascot Hall of Fame, located at 1851 Front St., has been closed since March 14.

"The first opportunity to reopen by the governor's order is going to be on June 14," Stahura said.

The mayor said a more realistic reopening date is the first Monday in July, with work still to be done to put in sneeze guards and other safety equipment such as hand wipe stations.

But Whiting City Hall is expected to reopen this month.

"We anticipate opening on the 18th, but it'll probably only be half days, and we may stay half day for a couple weeks before we go back to full time," Stahura said.

That does not mean City Council meetings will resume at that time.

"I don't think we're going to go to a public meeting for anytime soon," Stahura said.

While the coronavirus has caused much sickness and disruption, one positive is that it has resulted in the city's 119th Street makeover being well ahead of schedule.

That roughly $3 million project includes a full renovation of sidewalks and streets from Schrage Avenue to Atchison Avenue.