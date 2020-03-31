Wife of local pastor dies after weekslong COVID-19 fight

The wife of a local pastor died Tuesday at Community Hospital in Munster as a result of COVID-19, the pastor said on Facebook.
Darlene Spencer was among the first patients in Lake County to be diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. She worked as a school bus monitor for the School City of Hammond, according to sources with knowledge of the case.
Her husband, Jeff Spencer, a pastor at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Hobart, said he received a call March 16 that his wife had tested positive for the disease.
Darlene Spencer spent several weeks in isolation at the hospital, according to her husband's Facebook posts.
"As of 10:30 this morning my wife has been with Jesus," Jeff Spencer wrote Tuesday. "Her fight is over!"
In an earlier post, he said testing revealed a lack of brain activity and a decision had been made to remove Darlene's ventilator and feeding tube.
Jeff Spencer posted a photo of his wife delivering Halloween goody bags to children in a hospital last year.
"She always loved giving to and helping others," he said.
Pastor's wife in critical condition after positive COVID-19 test, according to pastor's Facebook post
Darlene Spencer's death likely won't be reflected until Wednesday in coronavirus data released by the Indiana State Department of Health, because of a lag in reporting.
According to data released Tuesday by the state, five patients in Lake County and one in Jasper County have died after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
The total number of positive cases as of noon Monday was 146 in Lake, eight in LaPorte, one in Newton, eight in Jasper and one in Starke County, data showed.
Porter County Health Department officials reported 24 positive cases as of 9:30 a.m. Tuesday.
