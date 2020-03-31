Wife of local pastor dies after weekslong COVID-19 fight

The wife of a local pastor died Tuesday at Community Hospital in Munster as a result of COVID-19, the pastor said on Facebook.

Darlene Spencer was among the first patients in Lake County to be diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. She worked as a school bus monitor for the School City of Hammond, according to sources with knowledge of the case.

Her husband, Jeff Spencer, a pastor at New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Hobart, said he received a call March 16 that his wife had tested positive for the disease.

Darlene Spencer spent several weeks in isolation at the hospital, according to her husband's Facebook posts.

"As of 10:30 this morning my wife has been with Jesus," Jeff Spencer wrote Tuesday. "Her fight is over!"

In an earlier post, he said testing revealed a lack of brain activity and a decision had been made to remove Darlene's ventilator and feeding tube.

Jeff Spencer posted a photo of his wife delivering Halloween goody bags to children in a hospital last year.

"She always loved giving to and helping others," he said.