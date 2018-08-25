HOBART — The City Council is losing a veteran presence.
Councilwoman Monica Wiley, a Democrat, has decided to step down from the council effective Oct. 1.
Wiley has served in an at-large seat on the council since 2000.
“I enjoyed it,” she said.
Leaving the council has been an emotional decision for Wiley, but she said she's reached a point in which she knows it's the right time to retire from the panel.
She believes it's a good opportunity for someone else to serve the community and bring fresh ideas to the council.
Wiley said her attraction to politics is a family trait.
She said her father was interested in politics, and that rubbed off on her.
“I've been in it since I was 21 years old,” she said.
Wiley said she values the support she's received from residents during her time on the council.
“Their trust means a great, great lot,” she said.
Several have said Wiley has long been well-known and respected in the community.
“She's had a huge following for years,” former City Councilman Matt Claussen said.
Wiley has often let her sense of humor shine during meetings.
“Sometimes she would throw those zingers at you,” Mayor Brian Snedecor said.
Her fun attitude isn't what makes her stand out in Hobart.
Snedecor said Wiley is committed to assisting residents, and she has been the “voice for those she felt didn't have a voice.”
Clerk-Treasurer Deborah Longer said “no concern is too small” for Wiley. She is always ready to hear from residents and bring their issues to the entire council.
“We really do appreciate her service,” Snedecor said.
Councilman John Brezik, chairman of Hobart's Democratic precinct organization, said there will be a caucus scheduled within 30 days of Wiley's departure from the council to fill the empty seat on the panel.