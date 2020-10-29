Winfield adopts 2021 budget

WINFIELD — After a few changes were made, the town has adopted its 2021 budget.

During a Tuesday meeting, the Town Council unanimously approved the 2021 budget, Clerk-Treasurer Rick Anderson told The Times Wednesday.

The town's 2021 controlled budget appropriations totaled $3.35 million, and in 2020 it totaled $3.22 million.

The town's total budget, including utilities, is $5.6 million, and the 2021 property tax levy is $2.07 million, Anderson said. Anderson added both numbers will be reduced once debt is issued.

"We always adopt both the budget and the tax levy a little higher just because we won't know exactly what the interest rate is on the debt," Anderson said.

As adopted, the budget comes in a little higher than first presented, increasing by $83,100.

"That is basically to allow for generally around 1.5% wage increases, with a couple a little bit less, couple a little bit more, but overall, an average of 1.5% wage increases for our employees," Anderson said.

"Then we have some additional security costs that we determined we're going to incur going into next year as well for a couple locations here in town."