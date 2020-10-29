 Skip to main content
Winfield adopts 2021 budget
Winfield town stock

The Winfield town offices complex is shared with Winfield Township.

 Phil Wieland, file, The Times

WINFIELD — After a few changes were made, the town has adopted its 2021 budget. 

During a Tuesday meeting, the Town Council unanimously approved the 2021 budget, Clerk-Treasurer Rick Anderson told The Times Wednesday. 

The town's 2021 controlled budget appropriations totaled $3.35 million, and in 2020 it totaled $3.22 million. 

The town's total budget, including utilities, is $5.6 million, and the 2021 property tax levy is $2.07 million, Anderson said. Anderson added both numbers will be reduced once debt is issued.

"We always adopt both the budget and the tax levy a little higher just because we won't know exactly what the interest rate is on the debt," Anderson said.

As adopted, the budget comes in a little higher than first presented, increasing by $83,100. 

"That is basically to allow for generally around 1.5% wage increases, with a couple a little bit less, couple a little bit more, but overall, an average of 1.5% wage increases for our employees," Anderson said.

"Then we have some additional security costs that we determined we're going to incur going into next year as well for a couple locations here in town." 

The town's general fund saw an increase of $76,000, coming in at $1.25 million, while the cumulative capital development (town marshal) fund increased by $7,100, totaling $285,000. 

"Looking at where some of our salaries are and losing officers on a regular basis, we figured we needed to make some adjustments on what we were doing," Anderson said. "Revenues have been strong for all of 2020, so going into 2021 it was a worthwhile exercise to do that."

