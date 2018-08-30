CROWN POINT — Winfield Town Councilman Jim Simmons was slated to appear in Lake Criminal Court Thursday, but the hearing was reset to Oct. 29 before the start of court proceedings.
In June, a grand jury indicted the 55-year-old Simmons on two felony counts, one a Level 5 felony of battery by means of a deadly weapon and a Level 6 felony count of leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in serious bodily injury.
He was arrested on June 14 and posted a $3,000 cash bond on June 15 to be released from Lake County Jail.
Thursday was to be his first court appearance before Judge Diane Boswell with his defense attorney Paul Stracci.
Simmons allegedly struck landscaper James Ballard with his pickup truck on Sept. 23 after a dispute over wood chips in the 5200 block of 105th Lane in Winfield. According to court records, Simmons demanded the chips be cleaned up, and Ballard, the owner of a Gary landscaping firm, said it would be done when they finished the job.
Roy Dominguez, an attorney for Ballard, previously told The Times Simmons complained Ballard had allowed wood chips to flow into the street while working in the neighborhood.
After the dispute, the councilman allegedly drove his truck over Ballard's foot and lower leg, causing the landscaper to fall.
Ballard was transported by ambulance to Community Hospital in Munster and diagnosed with a fractured bone in his left foot and injuries to his leg and hips. Ballard underwent a total knee replacement, which caused him to miss two months of work, Dominguez told The Times in June.