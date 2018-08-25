WINFIELD — Town identity.
That's something Winfield leaders hope to begin creating when the Redevelopment Commission uses a grant to repave and resurface Randolph Street. They say the intersection of 109th Avenue and Randolph Street is the beginning of the downtown they intend to create.
The commission approved an update to the plan Thursday, and that recommendation will be presented to the Winfield Town Council at its meeting Tuesday.
The town was awarded Community Crossing Road Improvement grants each of the last two years, allowing it to repave Randolph Street. It is using a $700,000 grant this fall and will repave Randolph from 101st to 109th avenues.
Town Engineer Michael Duffy said the Randolph Street paving is part of the RDC's master plan for the downtown area, and the street will eventually include turn lanes and width variations in some areas.
Town planners also would like to see pedestrian walkways and street lighting throughout the area.
RDC President David Anderson said there is no way for people to just walk through town. He said the actions the RDC will take will unify the town and get people from one end of town to another.
"From a survey we did earlier, we know that people want bike paths and sidewalks," he said. "They want to be able to get around town without having to get into their cars. Our main goal is to create a downtown.
"The history of Winfield came in bits and pieces. It's been disjointed. ... The RDC took on the role of working to give ourselves an identity," Anderson said.
He said the town has a Crown Point address but it is not Crown Point, and has an opportunity to begin identifying itself as Winfield with the use of this grant.
RDC members also talked about how to pay for sidewalks. They agreed to invite local businessmen and individuals to the next RDC meeting Sept. 17 to talk about the plans for Randolph Street.
"We don't have big industry here. We don't have the kind of money that RDCs in places like Schererville, Crown Point or St. John have. How do we make the best use of our dollars? How do we get businesses to buy into it?" Anderson asked.
"Let's take the money we have and show them what we can do. Maybe we can get developers and businesses to donate a sidewalk. Maybe we can work out an agreement where they put in 50 percent and we put in the other 50 percent. Let's get our business owners excited about it."