WINFIELD — Winfield Township Trustee Paulette Skinner said she expects Winfield will have a new post office this spring.
Skinner said she recently received a letter from Patricia Irons, manager of public policy planning and analysis for the U.S. Postal Service based in Washington, D.C.
The letter states that although a moratorium had been established between the Postal Service and the American Postal Workers to stop expanding postal substations or contract post offices in new locations, that doesn't apply to replacing a substation that may have closed.
Winfield had a substation or postal contract post office in the former Fagen Pharmacy, 10809 Randolph St., for a number of years.
That post office substation was removed when CVS Pharmacy bought Fagen late last year.
Irons said, in her letter to Skinner, she had referred her inquiry to the Greater Indiana District officials for appropriate action.
The letter also had a form to be filled out by Winfield businesses that would be interested in having the post office at their location. The form would be posted at posted at key locations as well as the Winfield Town and Winfield Township bulletin boards, 10645 Randolph St., through today, Skinner said.
WiseWay grocery store at 10839 Randolph St. also had voiced a previous interest in having the post office, Brett Gargano, vice president of retail operations for WiseWay, said.
Town and township officials have been working for a number of months to get the postal substation restored including a petition drive, which garnered 2,548 signatures, spearheaded by Skinner.
Winfield, which uses a Crown Point zip code, has mail delivered through the Crown Point Post Office on Summit Street in Crown Point.
Earlier this year, Mary K. Dando, strategic communication specialist for the U.S. Postal Service, said there could be no movement to re-establish a substation, called a contract post office, until after Sept. 20.
That's because the American Postal Workers Union secured a Memorandum of Understanding in its 2015 contract which said the U.S. Postal Service could not expand contract postal units through Sept. 20. The move was done in part to make sure postal workers could maintain good customer service, the union said.
According to the contract, once the moratorium had passed, there would be a 30-day formal process for selection of a new site.
Local businesses interested in sponsoring the site could apply and postal officials would then inspect the site selected, Dando said.
Winfield residents would be able to mail letters and packages from the substation but will still get their mail delivered from the Crown Point post office on Summit Street, postal officials said.
Winfield businesses wanting to fill out a form of interest to have the have the post office at their location can contact Skinner at the township office: 219-663-7027.